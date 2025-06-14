Young Lady Really Likes Her Boyfriend, But Since She Noticed That He Has No Ambition When It Comes To Money, She’s Thinking About Breaking Up With Him

Dating someone should be done with the goal of finding out if you are compatible with each other for marriage.

What would you do if you really liked someone, but they do not have any ambition and you are worried they won’t be able to help you create a financially stable life?

That is the situation the young lady in this story is in, and now she is wondering if she should end the relationship because of this financial incompatibility.

Let’s read all the details.

AITAH for wanting to break up with my bf because we are not financially compatible? Hi everyone i 32(f) am dating 32(m), let me preface this by saying he is a great guy, very handy, and sweet as all heck. So, we have been dating for about 3 months, we get along very well, similar sense of humor and he is quite handsome.

She is doing very well for herself.

Now, I am employed and can maintain my life quite well, have a car and I am almost ready to buy a house. Here comes the problem. My bf is unemployed, though he has an informal business earning roughly 1/3 of what i make, he has a kid whereas I do not. My bf is now getting serious talking marriage and procreating with me but I CANNOT get past our income gap.

If he isn’t going to change, she needs to walk.

For instance if I marry him he will be a liability as his income is cash and will not boost the household income, nor would he be able to assist much with bills. In my culture my spouse/husband would have to at least provide me with comfortable shelter for my family to take him seriously. He doesn’t have a car whereas I do, his business is not registered and he hasn’t made any means to upgrade the little qualification he has in the past 5 years as I have found out through conversations.

She definitely doesn’t want to end up like this.

He has a friend whose wife is a submissive provider and she is miserable and I truly do not want that life for myself. Some will say get a prenup, I have thought of that but prenups do not preclude spousal maintenance and in my country if the judge sees fit he/she can order spousal maintenance even if there is a prenup, and also I cannot financially support a man and any possible children we have. That is against everything I stand for as I feel I would end up resenting and disrespecting him. So, AITAH for prioritizing my future financial health over love?

Never marry someone who you aren’t compatible with on something so important as finances. Have a serious conversation with him about it and see if he is willing to step up. If not, the relationship needs to end.

