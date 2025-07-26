‘Could cause a bloodstream infection that could be potentially life-threatening.’ – A Doctor Talked About A Recent Salmonella Outbreak From Eggs

It seems like there have been quite a few food recalls lately because of salmonella, and eggs have been right at the top of the list.

A doctor named Zachary posted a video on TikTok and gave viewers a heads-up about a nationwide recall on some eggs.

Zachary told viewers, “This is a public service announcement. Please share this information widely. The images behind me are from eggs that are part of a massive recall of 1.7 million eggs in the United States due to an ongoing salmonella outbreak that are linked to eggs.”

He continued, “This recall was issued by the August Egg Company because already 79 people have been sickened due to salmonella linked to these eggs and 21 people have been hospitalized.”

Zachary then said, “This bacterial infection can cause severe abdominal pain, vomiting, and potentially bloody diarrhea. And in some people, could cause a bloodstream infection that could be potentially life-threatening, especially for people who are vulnerable, who are immune compromise, pregnant, young, or elderly.”

The eggs were distributed across multiple states and the doctor told viewers, “If you think you’re a part of this recall, please do not consume these eggs.”

