July 26, 2025 at 4:48 am

‘Could cause a bloodstream infection that could be potentially life-threatening.’ – A Doctor Talked About A Recent Salmonella Outbreak From Eggs

by Matthew Gilligan

doctor talking about eggs

TikTok/@rubin_allergy

It seems like there have been quite a few food recalls lately because of salmonella, and eggs have been right at the top of the list.

A doctor named Zachary posted a video on TikTok and gave viewers a heads-up about a nationwide recall on some eggs.

doctor talking to tiktok viewers

TikTok/@rubin_allergy

Zachary told viewers, “This is a public service announcement. Please share this information widely. The images behind me are from eggs that are part of a massive recall of 1.7 million eggs in the United States due to an ongoing salmonella outbreak that are linked to eggs.”

He continued, “This recall was issued by the August Egg Company because already 79 people have been sickened due to salmonella linked to these eggs and 21 people have been hospitalized.”

doctor talking about food safety

TikTok/@rubin_allergy

Zachary then said, “This bacterial infection can cause severe abdominal pain, vomiting, and potentially bloody diarrhea. And in some people, could cause a bloodstream infection that could be potentially life-threatening, especially for people who are vulnerable, who are immune compromise, pregnant, young, or elderly.”

The eggs were distributed across multiple states and the doctor told viewers, “If you think you’re a part of this recall, please do not consume these eggs.”

doctor talking about eggs

TikTok/@rubin_allergy

Take a look at the video.

@rubin_allergy

There is an egg recall due to salmonella risk. #egg #recall #tiktokdoc #learnontiktok

♬ Mysterious and sad BGM(1120058) – S and N

And now it’s time to see what TikTokkers said about this.

This viewer chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 06 29 at 11.10.14 AM Could cause a bloodstream infection that could be potentially life threatening. A Doctor Talked About A Recent Salmonella Outbreak From Eggs

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 06 29 at 11.10.33 AM Could cause a bloodstream infection that could be potentially life threatening. A Doctor Talked About A Recent Salmonella Outbreak From Eggs

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 06 29 at 11.10.46 AM Could cause a bloodstream infection that could be potentially life threatening. A Doctor Talked About A Recent Salmonella Outbreak From Eggs

Be careful with your eggs, people!

Buy fresh if you can.

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter