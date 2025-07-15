A Pet Owner Asked TikTok Viewers If It’s Okay To Throw Bags Of Dog Mess In Other Peoples’ Trash Cans

Didn’t something like this happen on an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm?

I seem to recall an episode where Larry threw something away in someone else’s garbage can…and, as usual, it didn’t go very well…

And now, a TikTokker asked viewers for advice about pet waste disposal in a viral video.

The woman said, “Okay. This is a serious question. If I’m walking my dog in my neighborhood and she poops in somebody’s yard, and I clean it up, and then I throw away her poop bag in their dumpster, their garbage can, is that acceptable?”

She continued, “Or, would somebody be mad about me throwing away my dog’s poop in their garbage can? Just curious.”

Well, this is sure to cause a lot of debate…

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this viewer spoke up.

This issue is about as divisive as it gets…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.