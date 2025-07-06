A Shopper Said That Dawn Powerwash Caused Her to Get Sick

This is the kind of stuff that scares me sometimes…

What exactly is in the popular products that we use in our homes?

And here’s one more thing to worry about!

A TikTokker named Rylie posted a video and told viewers that she thinks Dawn Powerwash dish soap was the cause of the health problems.

Rylie told viewers, “Around January of last year, my family purchased this dish soap which is around the time that I started to feel these symptoms.”

She added, “I lost in the course of a couple weeks almost 25 pounds. I couldn’t eat a single meal without feeling extremely bloated, chronic fatigue. I had a burning sensation behind my eyes.”

Rylie said she tried different diets and, when that didn’t work, she did research and she now believes that she has SIBO disease, also known as Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO).

The TikTokker believes that the culprit is the Dawn Powerwash soap that her family used.

Let’s take a look at the video.

Rylie posted another video and said that she found a study that claims that one of the ingredients in Dawn Powerwash is toxic.

Now check out how viewers reacted.

This person was surprised.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Are there any products left that aren’t going to make us sick…?

It doesn’t seem like it some days.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.