July 6, 2025 at 4:48 am

A Shopper Said That Dawn Powerwash Caused Her to Get Sick

by Matthew Gilligan

woman wearing a green sweatshirt

TikTok/@rylie_shaw

This is the kind of stuff that scares me sometimes…

What exactly is in the popular products that we use in our homes?

And here’s one more thing to worry about!

A TikTokker named Rylie posted a video and told viewers that she thinks Dawn Powerwash dish soap was the cause of the health problems.

woman talking about her health issues

TikTok/@rylie_shaw

Rylie told viewers, “Around January of last year, my family purchased this dish soap which is around the time that I started to feel these symptoms.”

She added, “I lost in the course of a couple weeks almost 25 pounds. I couldn’t eat a single meal without feeling extremely bloated, chronic fatigue. I had a burning sensation behind my eyes.”

woman talking about health problems

TikTok/@rylie_shaw

Rylie said she tried different diets and, when that didn’t work, she did research and she now believes that she has SIBO disease, also known as Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO).

The TikTokker believes that the culprit is the Dawn Powerwash soap that her family used.

woman talking to tiktok viewers

TikTok/@rylie_shaw

Let’s take a look at the video.

@rylie_shaw

This is a very vulnerable post but it was super important for me to share… I am praying the Lord sends this to the right people 🫶 #chronicillness #sibo #digestivehealth #fatigue #hystamine #gut #stomachproblems

♬ original sound – Rylie Shaw ✨

Rylie posted another video and said that she found a study that claims that one of the ingredients in Dawn Powerwash is toxic.

@rylie_shaw

I hope this reaches the right people who are experiencing gut/digestive issues 🤞 #ibs #stomachproblems #bloating #digestivehealth #organicproduct #healthyliving #naturalproducts

♬ original sound – Rylie Shaw ✨

Now check out how viewers reacted.

This person was surprised.

Screenshot 2025 06 18 at 1.41.17 PM A Shopper Said That Dawn Powerwash Caused Her to Get Sick

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 06 18 at 1.41.29 PM A Shopper Said That Dawn Powerwash Caused Her to Get Sick

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 06 18 at 1.41.44 PM A Shopper Said That Dawn Powerwash Caused Her to Get Sick

Are there any products left that aren’t going to make us sick…?

It doesn’t seem like it some days.

