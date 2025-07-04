‘“I put it on my leg. Next thing you know, it burst.’ – She Got Third-Degree Burns From A Hot Water Bottle Because Of One Key Mistake

Yikes, this doesn’t sound good!

A woman named Gabs posted a video on TikTok and talked about the unfortunate accident she had…with a hot water bottle.

The video montage shows the aftermath of the hot water bottle accident and Gabs suffered some serious burns on her leg and her hand.

In the caption, Gabs wrote, “Apparently hot water bottles have an expiration date.”

Yikes!

Check out the video.

Gabs posted a follow-up video and gave viewers more information about the incident.

She said she asked a restaurant worker to fill up her hot water bottle, but the worker filled it up with something so hot, it caused the bottle to burst.

Gabs said, “I put it on my leg. Next thing you know, it burst.”

She added in the video’s caption, “Apparently hot water bottles have an expiration date.”

Here’s what viewers had to say.

A word to the wise…

Be careful with hot water bottles!

