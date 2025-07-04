July 4, 2025 at 4:48 am

‘“I put it on my leg. Next thing you know, it burst.’ – She Got Third-Degree Burns From A Hot Water Bottle Because Of One Key Mistake

by Matthew Gilligan

woman in a wheelchair

TikTok/@_.gxhh

Yikes, this doesn’t sound good!

A woman named Gabs posted a video on TikTok and talked about the unfortunate accident she had…with a hot water bottle.

woman sitting in a wheelchair

TikTok/@_.gxhh

The video montage shows the aftermath of the hot water bottle accident and Gabs suffered some serious burns on her leg and her hand.

woman wearing a leg bandage

TikTok/@_.gxhh

In the caption, Gabs wrote, “Apparently hot water bottles have an expiration date.”

Yikes!

woman with a bandage on her leg

TikTok/@_.gxhh

Check out the video.

@_.gxhh

Apparently hot water bottles have an expiration date

♬ original sound – CHEERSTO90S ☆

Gabs posted a follow-up video and gave viewers more information about the incident.

She said she asked a restaurant worker to fill up her hot water bottle, but the worker filled it up with something so hot, it caused the bottle to burst.

Gabs said, “I put it on my leg. Next thing you know, it burst.”

She added in the video’s caption, “Apparently hot water bottles have an expiration date.”

@_.gxhh

Replying to @Ellie Hutchins xx

♬ original sound – Gabs

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This person was shocked.

Screenshot 2025 06 18 at 5.45.40 PM “I put it on my leg. Next thing you know, it burst. She Got Third Degree Burns From A Hot Water Bottle Because Of One Key Mistake

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 06 18 at 5.45.57 PM “I put it on my leg. Next thing you know, it burst. She Got Third Degree Burns From A Hot Water Bottle Because Of One Key Mistake

And this viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 06 18 at 5.46.24 PM “I put it on my leg. Next thing you know, it burst. She Got Third Degree Burns From A Hot Water Bottle Because Of One Key Mistake

A word to the wise…

Be careful with hot water bottles!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter