‘They will not be tested for any diseases, any pathogens, anything like that. So, be careful.’ – A TikTokker Warned Viewers About The Quality Of The Milk For Sale In Stores

Things are a changin’ quite a bit in the U.S. right now when it comes to public health…and a lot of folks out there don’t see that as a good thing.

And this woman is one of them!

She’s a concerned mom who took to TikTok to sound off about something that she’s worried about: the quality of milk for sale in stores.

In a video posted on April 22, 2025, the TikTokker said, “Just a little PSA: I just learned that as of today, the FDA stopped testing milk in the United States.”

The woman told viewers that she was told the only safe brands to buy milk from are Fairlife and Horizon Organic.

She said, “All other brands, Costco, Walmart, Kroger, QFC, Aldi, Piggly Wiggly, I don’t know what you guys have out in the South, all of those will no longer be safe.”

The woman added, “They will not be tested for any diseases, any pathogens, anything like that. So, be careful.”

Check out the video.

And here’s how TikTokkers reacted.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another viewer weighed in.

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Well, that doesn’t sound good, now does it…?

Definitely not.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.