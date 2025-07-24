A Waiter Said His Coworkers Ate A Customer’s Leftover Steak, And It Turned Out To Be A Bad Idea

Folks, I’m not gonna lie…

A waiter named Knight posted a video on the social media platform and told viewers a work story that should serve as a cautionary tale to all restaurant workers.

Knight told viewers, “So many years ago there was this time at a restaurant that I used to work at. There was this time where I had a table. This lady had ordered the filet mignon. I think she got it medium, regardless, doesn’t matter.”

The TikTokker checked on the table and noticed that the woman hadn’t touched her steak. He asked her if everything was okay and she smiled and told him it was fine.

When he went back 15 minutes later, she still hadn’t eaten her steak. Knight again asked if everything was okay, and was again assured that there were no problems.

After he cleared the table, Knight brought the uneaten steak back to the kitchen.

He said, “And of course, all these other servers and stuff, they’re all roaches. You know, they want to jump on it. ‘Oh a free filet, yum, yum, yum. I’m gonna eat free.'”

Knight continued, “I don’t do that, personally. Once food’s hit the table, I don’t want it. I don’t want nothing to do with it. No, thank you. But I bring it back there, and they start going to town. They start cutting into it. And they’re free for all, you know, a bunch of vultures eating on the steak.”

The waiter went to the table one last time and asked the woman why she didn’t eat her steak.

Knight explained, “She smiles at me when I ask this question and says, ‘Oh, no, sweetheart. I’m more of a vegetarian myself. So I don’t actually like to eat the meat. I just like to suck the juice out of it.'”

The TikTokker said, “Yeah, so anyway, I went back and told the people in the kitchen that they were eating that. Needless to say, was a great reaction.”

Well, that was pretty disgusting…

Actually that’s not even a strong enough word for it.

