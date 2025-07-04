A Walmart Shopper Said She Knows Where To Get The Freshest Bread In The Store. – ‘Am the only who does this?’

Are you one of those people who studies the products you buy at the grocery store, or do you just blindly grab whatever you need off the shelf and keep walking?

Well, if you fall into the latter category, you’re gonna want to pay attention to what this TikTokker had to say.

Her name is Aleisa and she gave viewers a lesson in how to get fresh bread at stores.

The video shows Aleisa in a Walmart store and she said, “Am the only who does this? I go right to the bottom. They put the bread that was here first on the top.”

She showed viewers packages of English muffins and said, “You see how that says ‘March 8th.’ This one ‘March 6th.’ And the one I have in my cart says ‘March 12th.'”

Aleisa continued, “They do that, like the people is not gonna dig underneath and get the freshest piece of bread. Now, would I be wrong if I take all the bread that’s the freshest and put it in on the top?”

In the caption, the TikTokker wrote, “Walmart: do y’all really think the customers don’t know y’all do this?”

