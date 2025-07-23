July 23, 2025 at 6:48 am

An Educator Showed TikTok Viewers The Gifts They Were Given During Teacher Appreciation Week

by Matthew Gilligan

No wonder teachers are fed up these days…

An educator posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what they and other teachers got during Teacher Appreciation Week at the school where they work…

And let’s just say that it wasn’t pretty…

A note on the table in the video reads, “Happy Staff Appreciation Week!”

The note continued, “To our incredible [redacted] Schools staff: We appreciate your hard work, passion, and dedication every single day. Please enjoy this treat—it’s just a small way to say THANK YOU! With heartfelt gratitude, Central Office Administration.”

The video then showed what the teachers received…

Granola bars, Activia yogurt, and a bag with an orange in it.

Jeez…

Take a look at the video.

Admin shows appreciation #teacher #teacherappreciation #admin #superintendent

Now let’s see what viewers had to say.

This person spoke up.

Another individual offered a tip.

And this TikTok user chimed in.

This is just sad…

Why can’t anything just be easy?

