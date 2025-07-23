An Educator Showed TikTok Viewers The Gifts They Were Given During Teacher Appreciation Week
by Matthew Gilligan
No wonder teachers are fed up these days…
An educator posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what they and other teachers got during Teacher Appreciation Week at the school where they work…
And let’s just say that it wasn’t pretty…
A note on the table in the video reads, “Happy Staff Appreciation Week!”
The note continued, “To our incredible [redacted] Schools staff: We appreciate your hard work, passion, and dedication every single day. Please enjoy this treat—it’s just a small way to say THANK YOU! With heartfelt gratitude, Central Office Administration.”
The video then showed what the teachers received…
Granola bars, Activia yogurt, and a bag with an orange in it.
Jeez…
Take a look at the video.
@the_viper79x
Admin shows appreciation #teacher #teacherappreciation #admin #superintendent
Now let’s see what viewers had to say.
This person spoke up.
Another individual offered a tip.
And this TikTok user chimed in.
This is just sad…
Why can’t anything just be easy?
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.