An Employee Is Wrongly Accused Of Stealing Company Time And The Cops Are Called. So They Find A Way To Ruin The Business’ Reputation And Get Their Time And Money Back.

OK, admit it: maybe you’ve taken a break on the company dime.

A lot of us do it, and it’s understood for the most part.

But in this story, an employee is fired for doing just that… even though a manager gave them permission to get snacks!

Let’s clock in and read all about it.

Call the cops on me? I’ll ruin your name with honesty. This happened about 15 years ago. I got fired from a store I had worked at for 3 years. The owners were never there. My main floor manager had trained me for his position, as he was leaving soon. Training went on for a few months. One day, right before he bowed out, one of the supervisors asked me to run across the street to a convenience store to get him snacks. I asked if I should clock out, and he said no.

Seems like she is doing all the right things, but I smell a problem on the horizon.

I was gone for 15 minutes.

And those fifteen minutes have haunted them for fifteen years…

The owner came in during that time and noticed I was gone but clocked in. He confronted me when I came back and I told him what I was doing, even offered to amend the time sheet. A few days later, the manager who trained me was gone for good (his scheduled departure), and a new hire arrived.

I mean, they tried to make it right…

The owners asked me to train her on a few things, so I gladly did. The moment she understood the basics, I was called into the back. “We need to let you go. We really think you committed time theft.” Then they cried?

OK that’s confounding. What the heck?

I got up after those words were spoken, and they shouted at me that they really just wanted to talk about it. I said, “Sounds like there’s nothing to talk about.” I grabbed my purse from the staff room, walked into the manager’s office, set my store key down and went home. That night, one of the other staff members called me to tell me there were notes all over the doors of the place saying, “[My name] we have informed the police of your thievery and they are monitoring the building. Don’t try anything!!”

Seems like they maybe got out of a sticky situation. But what’re they gonna do to get their own time back?

I was literally at home filing for unemployment trying to figure out how to pay my bills. They didn’t see my key on their desk. They made me wait until payday to pick up my last check. So, I remembered I handled all of their social media accounts. I informed the public, under their name, about ALLLLLLLL the tax fraud they were committing and how crappy they were to the loyal staff. Signed it the owners name and logged off.

Social media makes everything a public affair. But will anyone care about this company’s transgressions?

A lot of the current staff members “liked” it. When my final check arrived, they called me in, I walked up to the owner, and he tried to hold it behind his head, so we could “talk” about the post I made. I said everything I stated was true, snatched the check out of his hand and left. Ended up getting max out unemployment benefits for the full 18 months.

Talk about a mic drop. What are they gonna do with those 18 months of free time?

Used that money to start my own business. The thief in question happened to be the supervisor who told me not to clock out. Was stealing the petty cash and swiped a bottle of painkillers out of another staff members purse when she was healing from a surgery. I’ve seen them struggle to find staff and a new shady accountant ever since.

Wow. They made out like a time bandit on this one.

Do the commenters have any thoughts on this steal?

Time IS money.

Full stop.

