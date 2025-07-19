Couple Buys New TV, And When They Couldn’t Fit The Box In Their Car, They Called An Uber XL

What would you do if you went to an electronics store to buy a new TV, but the TV you picked out wouldn’t fit in your car? Would you have the TV delivered instead of driving it home yourself, or would you come up with another way to get it home on your own?

In today’s story, one couple is faced with this challenge.

Let’s see how they get their new TV home.

Can we just get an Uber? So I’ve been working seasonal at this electronics store mostly the inventory/merch side of things. Also if people buy big things (TVs, fridges, washers, etc.) and they’re taking them home with them I help bring them up and load them in their vehicle. So I get a call that this young couple wants this TV in their car, and they’re pulling up right now.

It wasn’t all that easy getting the TV to fit in the car.

So they pull up in this car and I have a feeling it without laying it down. (We avoid laying them down due to the risk of the screen cracking, if they want to they can, but we cannot). When the guy realizes that it won’t fit in the trunk, they move their groceries to the trunk so we can try to just slide it in the back seat. They asked me not to judge them for the large amount of alcohol they had bought.

He wasn’t about to judge.

I laughed and said no judgment, it is New Years and I was already wishing I was drinking. The girl joked that maybe they could spare a ginger beer. We try sliding it in the back seat but the TV is 55” so the extra inches from the box and the styrofoam packaging make it too long to fit without one of their doors being slightly open. So we slide the TV back out and start discussing options.

Here are a few of the options they considered…

I mention we could deliver it, but they need the TV today. The guy calls a buddy to see if he has a bigger car, he doesn’t. They mention going down to a certain hardware store and just renting a truck real quick. Then the girl goes ahead and just asks “can we just get an Uber?”

They joke about what they’re trying to do.

So the guy orders an Uber XL and says he’d be really impressed if it works. We were joking around about how they should tip him pretty well and maybe he’ll do it. The girl laughs and says “we are sooo millennial.” The driver pulls up and the guy goes up and is like “uhhh we have a strange request…” and explains the situation.

It worked!

The driver is more than willing and puts down some of his back seats to slide the TV in and then the guy rode in the backseat with it and the girl drove the car back to their place. I laughed and wished them a happy new year and thought it was just a funny scenario.

Nice pro tip learned here. If your car isn’t big enough for whatever you happened to buy, try an Uber XL!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

A measuring tape is a good idea.

I think there would be a market for Uber Pickup!

It’s great that this hack worked!

This couple saved money too!

This person thinks the couple sounds cool.

That worked out well!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.