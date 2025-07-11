Creepy Customer Gave Her A $500 Tip For Being “Pretty,” But Her Coworker Doesn’t Think She Should’ve Accepted It

Waiters and waitresses often rely on tips to survive, but are there times when they should refuse to accept a tip?

When a waitress got a massive tip from a customer who wouldn’t stop commenting on her looks, she didn’t think twice—until her coworker called her out.

Was it just a generous gesture, or did accepting it cross a line?

Read on for the story.

AITA as a waitress for accepting a massive tip from a creepy older man ? I (27f) am a waitress. Friday night, I served this table. It was a middle-aged woman and a very handsome middle-aged man. A guy I would have gone out with if he wasn’t so creepy. He had made sure to mention that the woman he was dinning with was his sister.

Suuuure.

After the meal, he gave me a $500 (US dollar) tip. The tip was almost twice the price of the meal. He told me the tip was because I was so pretty.

Holy moly.

After work, I told a fellow waitress (32f) and she was angry. She told me it was a stupid decision to accept that. She said I made it seem like behavior like that is acceptable by accepting it. I probably would never accept a tip like that under those circumstances again. AITA?

Sure, the compliment was cringe. But in an industry where tips can make or break your paycheck, is it really fair to shame someone for accepting one—even if it came from a walking red flag?

Let’s see what Reddit thinks.

Everyone agrees…she was probably bit by the green-eyed monster.

Haters gonna hate.

This fellow server knows what’s up, too.

Big tip, bigger dilemma—sometimes creepy comes with a decimal point.

