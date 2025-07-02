Customer Claimed To Be Close Friends With The Boss To Get A Better Price, So He Was Embarrassed When The Boss Turned Out To Be The Salesperson’s Father

Customers will sometimes claim to “know the owner” if they think it’ll get them a better deal.

One arrogant customer took that approach a little too far, completely unaware he was bragging to the owner’s son himself.

Read on for the whole story!

I don’t want to complaint to my “Big Friend” I work at a relatively small (family-owned) company that sells construction materials. One day, client comes in, and I go to him and ask what I can do for him. He tells me that he is looking for prices for a diversity of materials and he also wishes to see said materials (pretty standard).

But then the customer started acting sketchy.

While I’m showing him the materials he wants, he says something along the lines of: “You better get me a good discount or I’ll have to complain to my very good friend Mr. Store Owner.”

This customer continues to remind the employee just how well they know the owner.

I said I’ll do my best and continued to tour him throughout the shop. (During said tour he repeated the behavior 3 or 4 more times.)

They continue through the transaction.

When we get back to the office, I start writing the quote for him, and twice more he warns me to get the discount or he will complain to his very good friend, Mr. Store Owner. I’m almost finished with the quote when Mr. Store Owner enters the office.

But little did the customer know, they were in for a huge surprise.

The client starts talking with him very enthusiastically like they were long-lost brothers. For my part, I just put on my best smile and said to Mr. Store Owner: “Hi, Dad!” The color of the client’s face still gives me the chuckles.

Sounds like this customer pretty much got what he deserved.

What did Reddit think?

One would think these customers would make the effort to actually know who the manager is before trying to manipulate employees.

This user wonders about other ways this story could have ended.

The entitlement of some customers is just too much.

Sometimes managers really do make promises to these customers.

The look on his face was absolutely priceless.

Maybe next time this customer will have the foresight to double-check who he’s bluffing to.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.