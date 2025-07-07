Driver Is Annoyed By Slow, Inconsiderate Drivers, So He Decides To Annoy Them Until Someone Finally Lets Him Pass

Have you ever been trying to drive home when it seems like everyone else is trying to drive as slowly as possible? It can be super annoying!

Would you resign yourself to driving slowly too, or would you find a way to make the slow drivers let you pass them?

In today’s story, one annoyed driver explains how there are multiple slow drivers on the road at the same time, but he is determined to get around them.

Let’s see what he does.

They blocked one lane. So I ruined the shoot. I’m driving home from work. I’m on the highway. Fancy v8 car in the fast lane going under speed limit. Then there’s a separate suv in the middle lane going slightly faster than the fancy loud car. SUV has a photographer taking flicks from the back.

It gets pretty annoying.

And the third lane, we have a dump truck. I pass dump truck and merge into middle lane. Speed is like 60 and they’re going at least 10-15 below. Need I remind you, road is busy and there’s a dump truck and folks like me are tryna get home. So the suv taking flicks and this loud fancy car was just holding up traffic. And this goes on for a good 4 minutes of driving to the point where the third lane merged and there was two lanes now so I had the dump truck behind me.

The inconsiderate, self-absorbed people didn’t care.

And they’re still going below speed limit. And they know what they’re doing. So I try to overtake the fancy car as there was a decent sized gap between it and the SUV( two cars worth actually) but soon as the SUV saw what I was tryna do, they slowed down intentionally and the fancy car sped up a little in the second lane to keep me sorta boxed in. Photographer is waving to me and is motioning me to “go back”.

Time for road rage revenge.

Guess they don’t want my POS second hand car in their fancy smancy photoshoot on the road. I nearly lost it dude. I said forget it and I floored it until I was literally tailing the photographer’s SUV while tooting my horn. Didn’t let me pass so I held down my horn instead while purposely doing bursts of speed with my car to ruin whatever shots he was tryna get. While holding down my horn.

One driver was finally considerate.

The fancy car in the next lane over decided to slow down and let me merge to pass them. But the funnier part is not them having to deal with me no more! Because the dump truck was right on their tail after me. Folks just have no regard for others on the road sometimes and it boggles me.

People who want to drive slowly on the freeway need to stay in the right lane so other drivers can get around them.

I would be so annoyed by these drivers too!

