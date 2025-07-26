Employees Were Given Strict Orders About When To Clock In And Out At Work, But One Person Found A Way To Use This New Rule To Their Advantage

Imagine working for a company where you have to clock in and out at work, and you’re also not supposed to work any overtime. Would you follow the rules, or would you use the time clock to your advantage?

In today’s story, one employee is very clear on the rules and finds a way to use math on their side. Their manager gets pretty annoyed, but there’s nothing she can do about it!

Let’s read the whole story to see what happens.

Clocking in Used to work for a business office some ages ago. You clocked in by swiping a card on a time clock in the elevator lobby. Swipe out/in for lunch, etc. Pretty simple. You were paid in 3-minute increments and so some people would come up a bit short or long (with OT) by the end of the week. The reader machines took ages to register you so you had to stand there to be 100% certain you were clocked in/out. There could be very long queues. If you got more than an hour of OT you might get a talkin’ to, but most of the time nobody said anything. Managers were also pretty chill about letting you come in whenever as long as you were at your desk during hours where they let you call patients.

A change resulted in another changed.

Then one day this mandate comes out, absolutely NO overtime without VP approval. For the most part nothing bad happens except now managers have to be on your case if you’re clocking in early and out late and racking 30+ minutes of OT on any check. After a few months of people being a no more particular about clocking in/out, a new directive comes down the pipe. No schedule changes whatsoever, everyone is assigned a schedule and will stick to it for life. You MUST clock between 6 minutes before your start, no later than 3 minutes after. Flip that on the way out. 3 minutes early, up to 6 minutes late.

When a lot of people started at the same time, clocking in on time wasn’t easy.

About 30 people started at 9am and so they would be queued at the punch clocks, beginning at 0854 and 2-3 of them would be ‘tardy’. I was one of the rare few that was allowed to be in at an abnormal time (0730) and didn’t have to queue to punch in/out. I know math and so do you. We’ve all got time to maliciously comply!

This employee found a clever way to leave early.

12 extra minutes, 4 days a week is 48 minutes, then clocking in 6 minutes early on Friday gets you up to 54 minutes. Every Friday around 10 in the morning, for almost 3 years, my manager walks over and orders me to clock out an hour early so that I will not get overtime. Every Friday she tells me “You really can’t be doing this” And every Friday I ask her if there’s a new company policy, which always garners a sigh as she walked away.

I thought it was going to go a different way with the employee clocking in as late as possible, but this was well played too.

Following the rules can really work in your favor!

