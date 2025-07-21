Everyone In Her Family Likes To Order Ice Cream From One Particular Restaurant, But They’re Mad At Her For Ordering French Fries Instead

If you go to a fast food restaurant with friends or family would you be upset if everyone ordered the same thing except for one person?

Would it matter if the person who ordered something else placed an order that took longer to prepare?

In this story, one person shares that she’s not trying to be inconsiderate.

She just wants to order what sounds good, just like everyone else is doing.

In her case, what sounds good is different than what everyone else wants to order.

Should she order something she doesn’t really want just so her friends and family don’t have to wait?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for ordering fries instead? This is one that’s been haunting me intermittently for the majority of my life. I’ve been called a jerk several times over this, and finally decided to poll a larger group about it. Where I live, there’s a local mom and pop drive in restaurant that’s been open and family run for about 70 years now. They open every spring and stay open until October. They sell north American classics – burgers, hot dogs, onion rings, French fries, and a variety of different ice cream cones, sundaes and milkshakes. I’m 30 and have been going there all my life. The food is always great.

She prefers savory over sweet.

Here’s my apparent crime: when I and a group of my friends or family or in-laws all pile in the car and go to the drive-in, they all tend to order some kind of cold sweet treat. Shakes and cones, etc. But I am a) lactose intolerant and b) a fiend for french fries. So 9 times out of 10, I go against the grain and order fries instead of any ice cream. In the spirit of full disclosure I WILL say that I am 100% one of those lactose intolerant people who ignores it and takes the L to eat dairy when it suits me. I just prefer the fries, or maybe sometimes a hotdog, over ice cream.

Here’s why NOT ordering ice-cream is a problem.

The cooked food and the frozen desserts get served up out of two different windows with two different lines, and the ice cream line definitely moves faster. So for about 20 years now, I’ve been getting intermittently complained at and criticized for ordering fries when everyone else ordered ice cream, and therefore holding up the entire group for an extra 5 to 10 minutes to get my food, so we can all leave. It’s apparently very inconsiderate of me to order something that takes longer than everyone else, when the whole rest of the group ordered from the quicker options. They’re all getting what they want, they’re not settling. It’s just apparently rude of me to also get what I want.

Seriously, a LOT of people have complained.

It’s been several different friends, family members and inlaws now who’ve said this, ranging from ‘playful jokes’ to downright cranky complaining. Is it actually so bad of me to order something that takes 5 to 10 minutes more? It’s not like I ask them to wait to eat, or anything.

She is not the problem.

The restaurant’s speed at making the french fries is the problem; although, 5 to 10 minutes isn’t really a big deal.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

It’s interesting how many people seem annoyed by the french fries.

This person is honest.

Here’s a good suggestion!

It’s not like anyone is surprised by her order!

It only makes sense for everyone to order what they want.

Why wouldn’t they?

