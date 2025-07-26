Ex-Girlfriend And Her Son Have Temporarily Moved In, But The Ex Is Being Pretty Picky About Which Room She Sleeps In

If you did someone a favor and let them stay with you for awhile, would you let them pick which room they get to sleep in, or would you decide for them?

In today’s story, one person lets their ex girlfriend move in, but the ex insists on sleeping in a room that is pretty inconvenient.

Now, the homeowner is wondering if it was rude to make the ex switch rooms. Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for making my ex and her son sleep in a different room? This girl and I have dated on and off for close to a decade now. We’ve tried to make things work 4 or 5 times but it never seems to last. Our most recent breakup was about 6 months ago after dating for around 6 months. Before that we hadn’t spoken in years. She was living with her girlfriend for the last couple of years but they broke up and let their lease expire. They both moved out of their appartment a month ago. My ex decided to buy a bus instead of moving in with her family and she intends to live in it with her son. Right now it’s not really set up to live in so she needs to do some work to it.

OP did the ex a big favor.

I agreed to let her stay with me for a short time while she sets it up. My house is 3,700 square feet and has several bedrooms. I primarily stay in 2 rooms. My bedroom and an attached game room. When she came here I told her I wanted her to stay in the downstairs bedroom but she put up a fight until I caved and let her stay in my gaming room.

Sleeping in the game room is really a problem.

She was sleeping on a mattress on the floor and her son was sleeping on my couch. The mattress made it very difficult to get in and out of the room. I had told her to stay in the other bedroom 3 times but she always had a reason why she couldn’t. The most recent one was that she didn’t feel safe. She thinks there’s some kind of supernatural creature in my back yard or something.

Her cat is a problem too.

She also has a cat and had his entire set up in this room. Food, water and litter box. I have 2 cats but her cat bullies mine so we try to keep them separate. My cats usually come up in to the game room with me and sleep with me at night but they couldn’t because her cat was locked in the room with us.

Now the ex really has to stay in the downstairs bedroom.

Today I had a bad day at work and came home grumpy. All I wanted was some alone time but her and her son were sitting in my game room like they always are. I told them they needed to find somewhere else to go and they can’t sleep there anymore. I helped her set up a bed in the downstairs bedroom. I wasn’t exactly nice but I didn’t yell at them or anything.

The ex is pretty upset.

Now she’s mad at me and saying I didn’t need to be a jerk about this. Im like 90% sure Im not but something is nagging at me. So am I the jerk?

It’s OP’s house. The ex should be happy to have a place to stay regardless of which room she gets to stay in.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

The ex is lucky to be staying there at all!

