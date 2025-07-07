Family Insisted On Bringing Their Toddler To An Adults-Only Wedding Party, But When The Couple Said No They Attended The Event Anyway

Setting boundaries is one thing, but getting family to respect them is another.

So, what would you do if you planned an adults-only wedding party and made sure everyone had time to arrange childcare, only for a relative to ask last minute if they could bring their toddler?

Would you let them do what they want?

Or would you stand your ground, even if it meant upsetting them?

In the following story, one couple found themselves in this exact predicament.

Here’s how it all played out.

AITA for saying that my wife’s cousin and husband couldn’t bring their two-year-old daughter to our wedding party? My wife (F30) and I (M34) got married last year, but we held our wedding party this year. The party was last Saturday, and my parents babysat our two-year-old son. The day before the party (Friday), my wife got a message from her cousin saying they wanted to bring their daughter to the party until her bedtime, after which her grandmother would take her home and put her to bed. I said no, and that we had scheduled the party to start at 5 pm specifically so that people who needed babysitters could make arrangements. Plus, it was an adult party: we had an open bar, lots of young guests, and many had already started pre-drinking. It wasn’t a kid-friendly event.

After the fact, the cousin made a big deal out of it.

They then considered not coming at all (they had to travel) — essentially to pressure us into agreeing to bring the child — but we stood our ground. Today (Monday), my wife received a long message from her cousin, saying how terrible it was that the grandmother had to babysit all evening and couldn’t attend the party as if the arrangements they made with the grandmother were somehow our fault. She also mentioned that she spent a lot of money to attend, but no one seems to care about how much money we spent hosting this party for us and our friends and family — a party, not a children’s birthday. We didn’t even bring our own son. AITA?

Wow! That cousin sounds like something else.

Let’s see what advice the people over at Reddit have to offer them.

According to this person, the cousin and her husband should’ve sacrificed.

Excellent way to look at it.

As this reader points out, the party wasn’t last-minute.

This person thinks the cousin may just be in it for the drama.

They did the right thing!

A “No Kids” party means no kids are allowed, and if you let one person do it, others may try.

