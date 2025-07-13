Government Employee Is Sad To Be Rejected From Another Job In Their Department, But Their Sadness Turns To Anger When They Find Out They’re Supposed To Train The New Recruit

The job market sucks.

AITA For taking sick leave after being told someone else will get a job I was working hard on for over a year? A while back, I got a job after being unemployed for along time. I am not directly employed by the office where I am working, but I am employed by the government’s agency which is helping people to get a job. I have more than 20 years of experience in said job, though some things have changed (obviously), so since no one was willing to give me at least a course in certain programs I have learned it by myself.

The office wasn’t getting a lot of things done, including obligatory statistics, so I was told to do them in order to prove myself. I was given a deadline of six months. I have done the work in three. I got appraised for it and also for some other things that I have done in the meantime – I don’t want to sound like I’m bragging just stating the facts.

One of my colleagues is due for retirement soon, and the office published an ad looking for someone to replace said colleague. I am currently working for the guaranteed salary, and this job would mean me being paid a LOT more, buying an apartment, basically being settled until I retire. Anyway, I applied for a position. I wrote a strong cover letter, my CV was strong as it is. I wrote them both in one of the official languages of the country.

Now, I have been informed that I am not even eligible for an interview (even though I was the strongest candidate according to half of the decision making people) due to the fact that I don’t speak the second official language. I am expected to teach the person who will come to that position how to do the job, so I have decided to take a sick leave. My therapist was telling me that I am burnt out anyway, so I will just listen to them and leave for a long time. To be clear, I live in Europe, in a country where you can take sick leave and still get paid. AITA?

Let's see what Reddit thought to this.

