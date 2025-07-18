Group Of Friends Would Save A Lot Of Money On An Airbnb If A Couple Of Them Shared A Room, But One Woman Is Determined To Have Her Own Space

Is asking for your own room on a group trip asking too much?

The woman in today’s story doesn’t think so, but all of her friends do. Actually, they seem to think it’s reasonable to have their own rooms and make her share a room even though she wants her own room too.

Is she being unreasonable, or do her friends have a point?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for refusing to share a room with my situationship on a group trip, even though it makes the Airbnb more expensive for everyone? Okay so I’m part of a big friend group, there’s seven of us, me (21f), Jessie (21f), Bri (21f), Julia (22f), and three guys , Chase, Mike, and Jay (all 21m). We’re all planning on going on a three day vacation together. We’ve been looking at Airbnbs which is obviously expensive af. Here’s how it breaks down: Jessie and Chase are dating, so they’re sharing a room. That leaves five of us. Now while Mike and I do have something going on, we flirt, we’ve hooked up a few times, we cuddle here and there, we’re not together.

She doesn’t really want to share a room with Mike.

Now everyone’s pushing for Mike and I to share a room too, since Jessie and Chase are. They’re trying to book a 5 bedroom Airbnb, which would cost about $200 per person for 3 nights. If we go with the 6 bedroom they found, so I can have my own room, it jumps up to $450–$500 per person. They’re saying if I don’t want to share with Mike, I should cover the difference , like it’s my fault the trip would be more expensive.

Here’s why nobody is pointing fingers at Mike.

To make things worse, Mike has no issue sharing, so now I look like the only one “making it difficult.” They’ve literally said, “You and Mike sleep together all the time, so why are you making it a big deal now?” And I get that they think it’s no different, but it is. There’s a difference between choosing to sleep over vs. being locked into a shared room for three nights in a row, on a trip where I might want my own space.

She doesn’t think she’s asking too much.

Like, yes, maybe Mike and I would end up in the same bed one night, but I want the option not to. I want to be able to go to sleep alone if I feel like it. That’s not asking for anything special , that’s basic comfort and boundaries. They’re calling me selfish and saying I’m messing up the vibe, but honestly, I feel like I’m just setting a reasonable boundary. I’m not asking for anything more than anyone else, I just don’t want to be the only one forced to compromise my space or pay extra for it. AITA?

She and Mike are not a couple. She should be able to have her own room just like any of the other single people in the friend group. If they don’t like it, let someone else share a room.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Let someone else share a room.

What if even more people shared rooms?

Maybe they only need 2 bedrooms!

This person points out why they’re trying to force her to share a room despite all the other options.

Her friends are being unreasonable.

