He Cheated And Came Clean, But Now She’s The Problem For Telling Him She Already Knew

After finding months of flirty texts and photos on her husband’s phone, one mom of three stayed silent—not out of denial, but to protect her children and plan her next steps.

When he finally confessed, her calm response sparked a whole new fight.

Read on for the story.

AITAH for telling my husband I already knew that he cheated on me A week and a half ago I was on his phone to order something on Amazon. There was a notification from a number I didn’t recognize. I clicked on it and there were months worth of flirty texts, inappropriate pictures and she even asked him to come to her apartment a few times. I knew I couldn’t stay with him because he was a cheater, obviously, but I couldn’t break things off immediately. We have 3 kids together (a 5yo, a 1yo and a 2 month old) I don’t want him to get the kids but we signed a prenup bc he had some money he wanted to protect.

I was scared that a judge would give him custody bc he can afford to take care of them better but the prenup had a clause where it’s dissolved if he’s unfaithful. I wasn’t going to do anything crazy. I just wanted to find a lawyer before mentioning anything to him. But yesterday he told me about the cheating and apologized. I told him I knew about it already. He got mad at me for not telling him sooner. He told me that I’m ruining our family by keeping secrets from him. Like okay hypocrite much?

But anyways now I’m also wondering if I should forgive him since he came clean. I still want our kids to grow up normal. I don’t want a broken home for them. If he was willing to tell me and to apologize, could we still make things work? AITAH for not telling him I knew sooner? WIBTAH if I still divorce him after he told me about it?

The real betrayal might just be expecting her to put his guilt ahead of her strategy.

He broke their vows, but apparently she’s the villain for not breaking the news sooner.

Boy, bye.

