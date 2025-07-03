He Got His Girlfriend A Silver Necklace She Didn’t Love, But Refused To Replace It With White Gold

A boyfriend picked out what he thought was a thoughtful birthday necklace for his girlfriend…until the conversation turned to jewelry preferences, old friends, and perceived favoritism.

Now she’s upset, and he’s wondering if standing his ground makes him the bad guy.

Read on for the story.

AITA for changing my mind about getting my gf a gold necklace? For context, it was my GF’s birthday a few days ago and I got her a cute necklace, which I thought was quite nice. I learned from tiktok that a lot of girls only wear like one metal, and I know she wears silver or green. She seemed to like it as it didn’t have any hearts or stars or stuff she doesn’t like. Yesterday, she asked me if I like silver. I said, honestly, not particularly. I have always preferred gold, and tend to get my friends gold stuff. She didn’t seem to like this answer, and asked if I usually get my friends gold jewelry. I said that I didn’t often, because jewelry is expensive and most of my friends are guys who don’t wear jewelry. The only people I buy jewelry for are her and two of my close friends.

Well this took a turn.

She, then, asked about what jewelry metal I get them. I told her that, one of my friends, EmoBoy liked black and silver, so I, sometimes, get him black and metal things. Whereas, my friend Goldie usually gets gold. My GF, then, told me she also wanted gold. I said that was cool, not a problem, and offered to get it replaced myself. I told her that I had just thought she preferred silver/green aesthetic stuff. She said that, yes she does prefer that, and thats why we should get white gold. Here is where i may be the a**. I blurted out that that was stupid- why pay more money for the same color? It didn’t make sense.

Yikes.

She said it wasn’t fair for Goldie to get gold and for her to get silver. She was my girlfriend, and it made her feel second place to Goldie. I said that this was a dumb reason, and that I wasn’t paying for her to get the necklace replaced with a gold version just because of her ego. She got mad at me for getting her hopes up, and I agreed she could have the necklace in normal gold or silver. She said that wasn’t fair and she’d never wear yellow gold. I don’t think I’m wrong here. But then again it is her birthday gift, so would I be the a****** if I didn’t get it the way she wanted it?

Many agreed that while the necklace may have come from a good place, it’s all kind of silly.

This person says to just stop buying jewelry as gifts.

Like, especially for girls.

This person just thinks the girlfriend is being superficial.

It wasn’t just about the metal, but the meaning behind it.

And maybe calling her preference “stupid” didn’t help matters either.

