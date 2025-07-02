He Learned His Wife Had Been Cheating For Years, So He Waited For Their Prenup To Expire Before Filing For Divorce

Sometimes the smart way out of a bad marriage is all about timing.

So, what would you do if you discovered your spouse had been cheating for years, but leaving immediately would cost you everything?

Would you leave anyway?

Or would you wait out your prenup and take what is owed ot you?

In today’s story, one husband finds himself in this exact scenario and opts for the latter.

Here’s how it all played out.

AITAH for waiting out my prenup before divorcing my cheating wife? My wife settled for me. I didn’t know it when I married her, but I do now. She was in love with her high school boyfriend, who her parents hated. She was with him all through university. Her parents finally told her that they would cut her off financially if she stayed with him. We met soon afterwards, and I fell in love.

It turns out, she was full of surprises.

She did not. Once again, this was a surprise to me.

We had a prenup that her parents insisted on. I was in it for the long haul, so I had no problem with it. I basically got nothing if we divorced before we were married for ten years. After that, it was an even split as long as I was not the cause. She was ******* her old boyfriend throughout our entire marriage.

He waited out the time and then filed for divorce.

I found out after we were married for eight years. I was angry and depressed. I had spent eight years supporting her and her career. She has a much better-paying job than I do. It is high profile, and she deals with our government a lot. I decided that I could handle two years of infidelity. I had already done eight unknowingly. I filed for divorce on the day after our tenth anniversary. I let her parents pay for our vacation. I didn’t do anything dirty, like send the evidence I had to her parents. I just had a lawyer draft a claim for divorce. Included was the evidence that the prenup had lapsed, and our holdings were to be split.

Currently, the wife is in a pretty tough spot.

She said that I blindsided her after our holiday away. She doesn’t understand why I would do it. I said that I just don’t think we are compatible anymore. I am prepared to go nuclear if I have to. But I don’t want our kids, yes they are mine I checked, knowing why. I am keeping the evidence I have on her boyfriend in my pocket. I can blow up his marriage and make her parents mad at her if I absolutely must. I prefer to end things in a decent financial position, so I can take care of the kids. AITA?

Wow! What a sad situation for this man.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think about what happened.

This is good advice.

According to this person, he won’t win.

This reader thinks women get away with this all the time.

For this person, they would still inform her of the information he has.

He did the right thing!

After enduring that for 10 years, he deserves half of everything they have and then some.

Sheesh.

