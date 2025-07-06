Customer Paid Extra For A Slice Of Cheese On His Burger, So He Took A Silly And Gross Stand When It Didn’t Show Up

Fast food may be cheap and convenient, but people still expect to get what they pay for.

Short and silly story at McDonalds that happened today. I had 6,000 pts for a free Big Mac on the McDonald’s app, so I swung by to get it. Happened to have 35 cents in the car, so I added an extra piece of cheese, paid at the first window, got my burger, and after taking a bite I realized… no extra cheese.

Thought about letting it go, but dang it, I paid for that and figured I could get a second burger out of it for my time wasted.

So I went back into the drive-thru, waited behind 3 cars, and when I got to the drive-up window the girl had the audacity to just hand me a cold piece of cheese.

So I was like, “No, I already started eating it without the cheese before I realized, and had to wait in line again… so I’d like it re-made.” She checked with her manager and came back and said, “Ok, but you have to give me the old burger back.”

Nodding, I picked up the burger and proceeded to take the 3 largest bites you’d ever seen and left nothing but a single bite and a pile of lettuce. Mouth stuffed full of Big Mac, sauce all over my face, I gave her the biggest grin as I handed her the box containing what was left.

She actually grinned back. I got a new one with TWO pieces of cheese a half a minute later. 35 cents well spent today.

