Her Dad Asked Her To Attend His Wedding To The Woman He Cheated With, But She Said No Way

It’s hard to celebrate something that hurt the people you love.

So, what would you do if your father invited you to his wedding, but the bride was the woman he cheated on your mother with?

Would you show up for your family’s sake?

Or would you stay home and protect your own peace?

In today’s story, one woman faces this very decision and wants to opt for the latter.

Here’s the full scoop.

AITAH for not attending my dad’s wedding to his affair partner? My parents divorced two years ago after my dad (52M) had an affair with his coworker Sandra. It completely destroyed my mom and our family. Now, Dad and Sandra are getting married next month, and he wants me (28F) to be there. He keeps saying he’s happy and wants to move forward as a family. But I can’t get past how this relationship started and what it did to my mom.

Here’s how everyone else feels about it.

My mom isn’t trying to position me against him or anything. She actually said I should go if I want a relationship with my dad. But every time I think about watching him marry the woman he cheated with, I feel sick. Dad says Sandra makes him happy and that the affair was wrong, but they’re together now, so I should accept it. My brother is going to the wedding, but he’s younger and handled the divorce differently. My grandparents think I’m being stubborn and that I’ll regret missing it. I love my dad, but I can’t pretend I’m okay with this.

She’s still upset and refuses to let it go.

The affair ruined my parents’ 25-year marriage, and now I’m supposed to celebrate the relationship that caused it? It feels like betraying my mom, even though she says it’s fine. Sandra has tried reaching out to build a relationship, but I’m not interested. She knew he was married when they started their thing. I know people cheat and marriages end, but I don’t have to be happy about it. Everyone keeps telling me I need to forgive and move on for the sake of my family relationships. But why should I have to pretend I’m okay with something that hurt people I love? AITA?

