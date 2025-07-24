Her Dad Invited Her To Go Out To Dinner With His Girlfriend And Her Daughter, But When They Arrived At The Restaurant, The Girlfriend Told Her She Wasn’t Invited

Living with your parent’s new family can be awkward.

Imagine feeling like you’re in the way at your dad’s house, but then he tells you that you’re invited to dinner with his girlfriend. You think it might be a nice way to bond.

This woman was in this exact situation, but when they got to the restaurant, she found out that she wasn’t welcome after all. Now, her dad’s girlfriend is saying she overreacted, but did she?

Check out the full story below for all the details.

AITA for telling my dad I felt excluded after his girlfriend didn’t include me in dinner? I (26F) have been staying at my dad’s place for a bit. It’s only while I look for a new apartment. He lives with his girlfriend (36F) and her daughter (13F). It’s been okay lately, however, it’s honestly kind of awkward.

This woman tried to keep to herself at her dad’s house.

I try to stay out of the way and keep to myself. I always clean up after myself, etc. I’ve never been super close with his girlfriend, but I’ve always been polite.

Her dad invited her to go out for dinner with his GF and her daughter.

The other night, my dad mentioned they were going out to dinner. He said I should go with them. He said it might be nice. We could spend a little time together and get out of the house.

I agreed, thinking it’d be chill, and maybe it’ll be a good chance to ease some of the weirdness. He wasn’t coming, he had some work stuff, but I figured, as the one suggesting it, I was genuinely welcome.

But when they got there, the GF said it was just for her and her daughter.

We got there, and my father’s girlfriend told the host, “table for two.” And then she turned to me. She said something like, “Oh, I thought you were just tagging along. This is a little celebration just for her.” I was kind of stunned.

She ended up getting takeout and an Uber home.

I didn’t want to make a scene, so I just said, “Oh, okay” and walked off. I ended up getting takeout nearby and Ubering home. When I got back, my dad asked how dinner was. And I just said, “Apparently, I wasn’t invited after all.”

The GF said she was overreacting.

Now, his girlfriend is saying I overreacted and made her look bad. And my dad’s stuck in the middle. Her daughter also gave me a weird look when they got back. It was like I had ruined the night or something.

She felt terrible.

I don’t think I’m entitled to a free meal or anything, but I was told I was invited. It just felt really terrible to be treated like an afterthought. AITA?

How horrible! It sounds like her dad invited her without asking his girlfriend if that was okay.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

You can easily tell if you’re not welcome.

