Her Husband’s Family Banned Her From Christmas Dinner, So She Gave Them All Petty Gifts And Now Her Marriage Is Over

AITA for giving crappy Christmas gifts and ruining my marriage? I (31F) married my soon to be ex-husband (M33) in 2018. My in-laws never liked me and made it clear. STBX insisted that they’re just putting up a tough exterior and they’ll grow to love me. To show how evil they are, one time I joined them for dinner and brought a cake I’d made (because I was always raised to be a gracious guest). When I stepped into the kitchen and offered the cake to his mother as a thank you for inviting me, she took the plate over to the garbage bin, dumped it in, and handed me the plate back.

When I told my husband what she did, he confronted her and all of a sudden the crocodile tears started and she claimed she grabbed the plate but didn’t get a good grip, I let go to quickly, and it fell to the floor, so of course it had to be thrown away. My SIL “confirmed” that was what happened. My STBX owned his own business and they called me a gold-digger behind his back. Of course they insisted on a pre-nup, which I didn’t care about because I never thought my marriage would end and it would appease them and may allow them to finally treat me kindly. Nope. His business failed once covid hit. We went through his savings and my own trying to keep it afloat. I refused to go into debt to keep it going, so he closed it down.

In 2022, he was suffering from really bad depression because he lost his business and couldn’t find new work. He suggested we move to his hometown, closer to his family, so he had a larger support network. Against my best judgement we did. He wanted to only work part time while he tried to restart his business, so I became the main breadwinner. And as with most wives, I became the person in charge of buying gifts. Stupid ol’ me thought buying them thoughtful, expensive gifts would finally make them see I wanted to be accepted by them. Gifts to us were a “couples gift” but clearly for my STBX only.

Every holiday was spent with them. Monthly dinners with the whole family. After a year, I realised that if I ever tried to talk or join a conversation, everyone would go quiet, so I just stopped talking when I visited. In early December they finalized plans for Christmas. A few days later my STBX said his family decided they didn’t want me to join them for Christmas Eve Dinner and Christmas Lunch because I ruin the family vibe. I replied, “Fine, we’ll do our own thing instead.” My STBX sheepishly looked away and said he was still going to go. I was livid and so disappointed in him. That was the moment I knew my marriage was over.

So I returned the presents I had bought for his family. In their place, I got one pair of novelty business socks for FIL, a supermarket brand bottle of shampoo for MIL, the nastiest perfume I could find at the dollar store for SIL. The most expensive gift was a large rawhide bone for BIL and his wife’s chihuahua (too big for it to get its jaw around, rendering it useless). I saved about $600 to put on a deposit for a new apartment. My husband come home from Christmas lunch telling me I humiliated him and embarrassed him in front of his family. I asked him why would he think I’d buy nice gifts for people who clearly don’t like me and don’t want me around?

Served divorce papers last week. Remember how he was supposed to be a millionaire by now so we had that pre-nup? STBX is not eligible for any of my savings (it was required to keep separate accounts) or alimony. He doesn’t have money for rent and auto insurance. Not my problem anymore. Some of my friends and family and on my side and proud that I went out in a blaze of glory. Others are telling me I was being way too petty, which isn’t really like me. So, AITA?

