Her Manager Said She Couldn’t Have A Water Bottle At Her Desk, But Then He Was Mad That She Was Drinking Water In The Break Room

Keeping hydrated is not optional. It’s necessary to stay healthy and active.

Unfortunately some bosses didn’t get the memo. Or they just don’t care.

What would you do if your boss had a policy where you couldn’t have a water bottle at your desk? Would you go thirsty, or would you leave your desk on a regular basis to stay hydrated?

Keep reading to see what this worker did.

No drinks at your desk. Fine, but don’t expect me to answer the phones