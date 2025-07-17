July 17, 2025 at 6:48 pm

Her Manager Said She Couldn’t Have A Water Bottle At Her Desk, But Then He Was Mad That She Was Drinking Water In The Break Room

by Ashley Ashbee

Keeping hydrated is not optional. It’s necessary to stay healthy and active.

Unfortunately some bosses didn’t get the memo. Or they just don’t care.

What would you do if your boss had a policy where you couldn’t have a water bottle at your desk? Would you go thirsty, or would you leave your desk on a regular basis to stay hydrated?

Keep reading to see what this worker did.

No drinks at your desk. Fine, but don’t expect me to answer the phones

I used to work reception at a small insurance office in the UK.

The policy was no food or drink at the front desk.

Fair enough.

It wasn’t that simple.

But one summer, we had a heatwave and no air con, so I brought a water bottle and discreetly kept it behind the monitor.

One day, the manager spots it and tells me, Absolutely no drinks at the desk. It doesn’t matter if it’s hot. The rules are the rules!

I asked, even water?

And she said yes.

So the next day, I don’t bring any. By 2pm, I’m dizzy and dehydrated.

The consequences come into effect.

I walk away from the desk and sit in the break room to drink water.

The manager comes in and ask why I’m not at the desk.

I reminded her that she said no drinks at the desk. I needed water, so I had to leave.

The phones start ringing off the hook and clients are standing around waiting.

I was told to use common sense after that and my water bottle stayed.

Sometimes you have to follow the rules to get the rules changed.

Here is what people are saying on Reddit.

When will they learn?

Screenshot 2025 06 22 at 1.33.17 AM Her Manager Said She Couldnt Have A Water Bottle At Her Desk, But Then He Was Mad That She Was Drinking Water In The Break Room

That’s appalling. The principal should be notified. Then the superintendent.

Screenshot 2025 06 22 at 1.34.05 AM Her Manager Said She Couldnt Have A Water Bottle At Her Desk, But Then He Was Mad That She Was Drinking Water In The Break Room

Don’t give them ideas.

Screenshot 2025 06 22 at 1.34.36 AM Her Manager Said She Couldnt Have A Water Bottle At Her Desk, But Then He Was Mad That She Was Drinking Water In The Break Room

This made me laugh. Clever!

Screenshot 2025 06 22 at 1.35.10 AM Her Manager Said She Couldnt Have A Water Bottle At Her Desk, But Then He Was Mad That She Was Drinking Water In The Break Room

That would be nice.

Screenshot 2025 06 22 at 1.35.42 AM Her Manager Said She Couldnt Have A Water Bottle At Her Desk, But Then He Was Mad That She Was Drinking Water In The Break Room

Is the manager a cactus?

