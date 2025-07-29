Her Rich Friends Don’t Understand How Hard It Is For Her To Make Ends Meet, So Now That She Doesn’t Have A Car, She Hardly Ever Sees Them

If there’s one thing that people commonly feel uncomfortable talking about, it’s money.

That’s because finances are inherently personal, and money definitely isn’t a level playing field.

So when there are disparities between income, it’s normal to avoid the subject altogether.

However, for the woman in this story, her friends just haven’t got the memo, pressuring her into spending cash she doesn’t have.

Read on to find out what finally caused her to snap.

AITA for telling my friend that not everyone has rich parents to buy them cars? Two years ago, I (22, female) totalled my car. I finally got the settlement money, but it wasn’t much. I used it to buy an older used car that ran for about six months. During that time, I made the effort to visit my friends multiple times. Then the car broke down, I fixed it, and then it broke again, and the repairs were thousands of dollars I didn’t have. So I’ve been without a car since. And every single time I talk to my friends, it’s the same thing: “You really need to get a car.”, “Why don’t you just find something cheap?”, “Can’t you just figure something out?”

Let’s see how this is affecting her.

It’s constant. Every conversation turns into a lecture about what I should be doing, as if I haven’t thought this through a million times already. What I think annoys me most is that none of my friend group have ever actually had to do this themselves. I’m literally the only one in my friend group who has ever gone to a dealership, signed paperwork, paid for a car with my own money, and taken on that responsibility. They haven’t had to think about credit or monthly payments. They haven’t had to choose between rent and repairs.

And when it comes to this harassment, one person is bothering her more than the others.

My friend, who I was having lunch with recently, grew up incredibly privileged. Her parents paid for private middle and high school, paid for college, bought her a brand new car when we were teens. She totaled it. They bought her another brand new car. And now, her boyfriend just bought her a house. I am truly utterly happy for her, she’s incredible and deserves it – but life is what I imagine to be 100x harder without those safety nets. So when she said again, “You really need to get a car. We never see you anymore.” I finally said, “Not everybody has parents who can just buy them a brand new car.”

Let’s see how she felt after snapping at her friend.

I was obviously aggravated because of the constant nagging. I’m so tired of them acting like $20,000+ of debt is just no big deal – especially when I’m already dealing with other debts. But I do feel bad. I wasn’t trying to be mean or jealous but I just couldn’t hold it in anymore. I’ve been financially independent since I was 18. I pay for my own education, my own bills, my own life. I live paycheck to paycheck, and I don’t have a safety net. I’m trying to put myself through college and just overall have a lot on my plate.

Despite her friends’ nagging, the friendship doesn’t seem to be their priority.

My friends have barely made the effort to come see me in two years without a car – they’ve visited four times. I live 40 minutes away. We text and FaceTime often – and they always express to me that it doesn’t feel like I make an effort to see them. They always tell me how much they miss me and stuff but their actions don’t reflect that. When I did buy that old car that broke down, I visited multiple times. And I know when I get a car I’ll be expected to visit more. And of course I want to, they’re my friends and I love seeing them. But I almost feel like I don’t want to because nobody has shown up for me in years.

Read on to see how she’s feeling now.

I just feel sad and conflicted because prior to losing my car, my friends and I were inseparable and we had the best friendships I’ve ever experienced – basically that I’ve ever witnessed. And it’s just not that anymore. I feel like I can’t ask them for anything, hanging out just turns into them telling me what I should be doing or giving me unwanted advice that I am so tired of hearing. Now I’m wondering if I was wrong for telling my friend that I don’t just have rich parents to buy me a car like she does. I kinda feel like I am, but at the same time man… I don’t know. I’m tired. AITA?

You’ve got to feel sorry for this woman – she’s really trying her hardest here and it feels like her friends don’t have a shred of empathy for her.

No one likes to feel talked down to, or constantly nagged about something they have little control over.

If her friends listened, they might understand her predicament – or she might feel like she has friends still, at least.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit thought about this.

Friendship is a two-way street.

