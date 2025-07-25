Her Sister Gossiped To People At A Party About Her To Get Attention, So She Made Sure She Got A Lot Of Attention From 50 Different Newsletters and Subscriptions

It’d be weird if siblings didn’t fight once and a while, but how siblings solve issues is important.

In this woman’s case, she avoided direct confrontation when her sister betrayed her trust for attention and chose to do something petty (but very annoying) to teach her a lesson instead.

It worked.

Let’s read the whole story and see what happened.

Be careful who you share your email with. This happened a few years ago, but one of the best petty revenges I’ve gotten. I have a younger sister who I’ll call K. We are only 13-months apart. Despite our close ages, we are very different from one another. We joke that I am the Sun Child, she is the Moon Child (a way of saying we’re as different as night & day) but despite this, we run in similar circles. I know her friends, her friends know me & we all would hang out from time to time.

But this turned out not to be such a good thing.

One day, my sister’s friend invited her to a party where a lot of our mutuals would be. I wasn’t close with the party host, so I wasn’t invited. Totally fine, I didn’t care. Anyways, after that party, one of our mutuals texts me. He tells me that ‘K’, in an effort to garner attention, told everyone at the party something personal that I confided in her.

And this wasn’t out of character for her sister.

The friend who notified me, was aware of this personal info prior to the party & realized how inappropriate the information was for her to be sharing. Some background info: My sister has always been the type to do what she could for attention. She was always the loudest, most dramatic or the most energetic in every group of friends she had. As an adult, she has even admitted to being an attention seeker & would often play up her reactions to things for the attention.

But this was especially upsetting.

This includes throwing me or others under a bus, revealing things that weren’t hers to reveal or outright lying about certain situations she was/ wasn’t involved in. Needless to say, I was very angry when my friend told me what personal information she shared at the party.

She decided to try a different approach this time.

Rather than confronting her for the thousandth time, which never got her behavior to change, I decided to be petty. I decided to sign her up for EVERY newsletter, random club update, political campaign support subscription, medical journal subscription and any other email subscription I could get my hands on. All of them, I knew, would spam her every day, multiple times a day. I ended up putting her email into almost 50 different newsletters and subscriptions to bog up her email.

It didn’t go unnoticed by her sister.

That next family gathering, she mentioned how she thinks she was hacked because she’s getting endless emails & texts about random things she never signed up for. She chalked it up to probably being some guy she was arguing with over the Internet a day or so prior to the emails flooding in. I agreed it was probably that guy & told her that maybe she shouldn’t try to get on people’s bad sides in the future by keeping to herself.

Then she revealed everything.

I told her a year later what I did and she goes “THAT WAS YOU?” and after explaining why I did it, she apologized for having told people at the party & we made up. In the end, no one got hurt but she finally got to feel as frustrated as I was & I regret nothing 😂

Siblings know a lot about each other, so it’s best to be on their good side.

Let’s read some Reddit comments.

Her sister got all the attention she wanted after all, just not how she wanted.

