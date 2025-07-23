Her Sister Told Her Worrying About Money Is “Limited, Scarcity Thinking,” But She Gets All Her Money For Free

The term “scarcity mindset” refers to a real psychological phenomenon in which a person becomes excessively or obsessively focused on what they DON’T have, causing undue stress and unhappiness.

However, like all real stuff, it seems to be getting co-opted by sleazy self-help gurus as a way to tell people it’s fine to be completely irresponsible with their money.

(Or for the rich to blame the poor for being poor.)

There’s a big difference between having a scarcity mindset, and just acknowledging scarcity exists. Which is probably hard to parse when you’ve never had to face it…

AITA for reminding my sister she’s never worked a day in her life? This is honestly just a dumb sibling argument, but I’m curious what others think.

It started with picking a restaurant.

Today, my sister was telling us she went to a restaurant with her friends. I casually said that place is expensive because you’re basically forced to order both food and a complex drink — it adds up. Nothing crazy, just a comment.

And then came the out-of-touch isms.

She snapped back saying that’s a “poor person mindset,” that I’m limiting myself, and that thinking something is expensive is a sign of scarcity thinking. That really rubbed me the wrong way.

Yes indeed, it is the mindset of a poor person to be careful how they spend their money.

Cause, yanno, they don’t have much of it.

Got ’em?

I replied something like, “What would you know about money? When have you ever worked for anything?” Which… yeah, was maybe a bit harsh, but it’s also true. She’s never worked a job. She goes to a private university, doesn’t pay for anything herself, goes out a lot with her friends, and it’s all funded by our parents.

Oh boy.

To be clear, I’m not mad that she goes out or that our parents support her — that’s their choice. But I found it kind of ridiculous for someone who has never had to earn money to criticize me for saying something is expensive. It just came off as super tone-deaf and privileged. So… AITA for reminding her she’s never worked?

Let’s see what the comments make of this:

See, there’s a key distinction…

What kind of mindset do you have?

Also, yikes.

Yeah, as insufferable as the sister sounds, I kind of feel bad for her.

She is NOT going to do well the minute the trust fund goes away. In their infinite generosity, the parents are setting her up for failure.

