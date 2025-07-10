Her Young Cousin Disrespected Her Old Computer During A Test Run, So She Refused To Give It To Him And Caused Drama With Her Family

Sharing old tech with younger relatives can feel like a kind gesture, until reality crashes in.

One gamer thought letting her cousin’s kid try out her unused PC.

But when he proved he couldn’t be trusted to handle it responsibility, it put her in a tough spot.

AITAH for not giving my old pc to my cousins kid after he kinda didnt earn it the first time he used it I (25F) recently built a new PC and had my old one still in my room. My cousin (32) asked if his 10-year-old could have it since I wasn’t using it anyway.

She wasn’t against the idea, but she definitely had her reservations.

I said maybe, depending on how he treats it, since I kinda feel like 10 is crazzyyyy young for their own PC. They came to visit, and I let the kid play on it for a bit.

But soon, her suspicions were confirmed.

Within like only 20 minutes, I found him eating chips, smashing the keyboard, and raging like crazy while playing on Hypixel Bedwars.

When she confronted him, he didn’t help his case.

I told him not to rage, otherwise he won’t get it, and he literally told me to shut up and almost cried.

Now her cousin is mad at her for turning his kid down, but she still feels justified.

So now my cousin is kinda mad, since he would pay for it, but I feel bad for my old PC since I feel like he would trash it in a month. AITA?

Taking care of your things is an important thing to learn for kids, especially at this age.

What did Reddit think?

This user agrees there’s no sense in gifting him the computer if he isn’t going to care for it.

This whole situation showed off some deeper issues at play.

Judging by this kid’s attitude, he surely doesn’t deserve a gift of this magnitude.

If his bad behavior is encouraged, it’ll only get worse.

She wasn’t against giving the kid a chance at first, but once his true colors showed, her decision became easy.

Saying no was simply common sense.

