A Company Changed The Rules On Business Travel Expense Reimbursement, So This Employee Spent Right Up To The Limit Every Time

Have you ever worked for a company whose rules about expense reimbursement seem pretty unreasonable?

Employers need to be careful not to push their employees too far!

This is what happens when they give their employees a hard time!

So if you happen to be a boss or a manager, pay attention to what’s going on in this story from Reddit, because it might save you some headaches later on.

Check out what happened!

I spent too much on a meal? Okay I’ll abide by the new rules. “I had to travel sometimes for conferences/meetings and had a company credit card. There was no set limit on what you could spend on a meal, just as long as it was reasonable. Earlier during the day bouncing between airports I just used Apple Pay that was connected to my personal account since it was easier than digging my wallet out of my carry on. I maybe spent $12 on food that day from my personal account so I wasn’t really worried about getting reimbursed. Come dinner time I am starving.

It was a bit pricey…

The hotel I was staying at had a restaurant where waiters will come every so often with a different barbecued meat. Eating here cost $60 or something along those lines. I didn’t think of it as a big deal since it was typical for other employees to spend $20-$30 per meal and I was technically under budget for the day. So nothing is said to me immediately, however there was a special meeting with the committee I was on to change the meal policy to $25 per meal. I knew it was because of me.

I can handle that!

So from then on, I’d spend exactly $25 on each meal, including breakfast if I was out. If my wife was with me (some of these conferences were in Las Vegas, New Orleans, San Diego, etc. so mini vacation for her) I would charge them the higher priced meal between the two of us.”

There’s nothing like maxing out your per diem!

Let’s see how folks reacted on Reddit.

This person has been there…

Another reader weighed in.

This individual had a lot to say.

Another Reddit user spoke up.

And this individual chimed in.

He tried to be cool about it…but they had to push him…

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.