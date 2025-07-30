Sometimes, people just need a friend who will listen to their complaints and nod along.

How would you react if you saw an AI summary of your complaints? Would you find it interesting or rude?

This man was texting with two friends, and one of them started complaining about random things.

In the past, he would reply with sincere empathy, but then he saw an AI-generated summary of his friend’s text and decided to share it with the group.

Now, his friend is upset and says he’s being an insensitive jerk. Is she right?

Read the full story below.

AITA for laughing over an AI summary of a text and offending my friend in the process? Anyone notice how longer texts are now summarized by AI in iMessage? I have a running text chain with two friends, J (34M) and H (32F). And the text H sent was complaining about a large number of things.

H is upset about random things like the weather and the cost of living.

She was upset about the current heat wave in our area. And the fact that she put out some clothes in the sun to dry that were then ruined. And how expensive life in the city is. She tends to get some catharsis out of complaining.

This man was frustrated about H’s constant complaints.

In the past, I would try to empathize and reply with “Oh, that’s too bad” and “Must be hard on you.” Lately, I’ve been feeling frustrated with the frequent negativity. In any case, the AI summary of the text ended up being pretty funny, something like, “NYC weather is a sham, everything sucks.”

He showed the AI summary text to his friends.

So I took a screenshot and sent it to our group with a message saying: “Look how AI summarized your message. Lol.” H then replied by saying that this was not a nice way to reply to a friend, especially one who experienced “trauma” over some clothes being ruined.

H got hurt and had a panic attack.

She said I should pick my words more carefully because she’s going through a difficult mental health period and the lack of sensitivity triggered a panic attack. I feel like I could have responded with the “that sucks” that she likes to hear.

He thinks he didn’t do anything wrong.

But I also do not think that I did anything particularly wrong. I was making a light joke at something that had nothing to do with the clothes themselves. Accommodating the mental health issues she describes would require constantly walking on eggshells and watching what I say when around her.

That’s a funny AI summary. I can understand why her friend didn’t appreciate it though.

There’s nothing wrong with trying to lighten up a serious conversation.

