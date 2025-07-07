His Wife’s Twin Constantly Overstepped Boundaries, But When The Twin Demanded To Be Called “Mommy” By His Daughter, He Had To Put His Foot Down

When relatives become too involved, even well-meaning gestures can spiral into issues with control.

One father was used to his wife’s twin meddling in their lives, but one day, she took things a step too far which forced a difficult conversation no one was ready to have.

AITA for telling my wife’s twin sister to stop asking my daughter to call her mom 40M married to a woman, 42F, who has an identical twin sister. Ever since we got married, the twin has tried to interfere too much in our marriage.

This interference has manifested itself in multiple ways.

It started with the twin giving me directions on how to live my married life and extended to where I should live or what house I should buy. This has been going on for years.

But when the couple welcomed a child, things got even worse.

I am blessed with a daughter, and the twin wants to be called “mother” as well. It may be harmless, but it annoys the heck out of me.

He’s noticed a strange dynamic between the twins that he doesn’t quite understand fully.

This twin has a weird control over my wife, and I am worried she will have the same control over my daughter as well. Thankfully, my daughter refuses to listen. AITAH for asking my wife’s sister to stop forcing my daughter to call her “mommy”?

Something really needs to be done here, if not for him, then for his daughter.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user advises he take advantage of their close twin bond to get this issue solved for good.

There may be much deeper issues at play here.

His wife should definitely be working harder to reason with her sister.

To this commenter, this situation is very cut and dry.

He stood firm in protecting his role as a father, even if it meant ruffling some feathers.

Some lines simply shouldn’t be crossed.

