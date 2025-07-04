Jewelry Seller Ghosted A Web Developer Who Made Her Website, So She Shut It Down And The Jeweller Magically Appeared

Some people are so shameless it’s almost inspiring.

In this case, a web developer created a landing page for a jewelry seller, but she ghosted him when it was time to pay.

Luckily, he found a way to scare her into paying him.

Read the story and see how things unfolded.

She ended up begging me to stop hacking her website This is my freelance-revenge story that happened about 8 years ago, and it was one of the first times I was ghosted without pay. I created a landing page for her Elven symbol jewelry store (a bunch of esoteric nonsense, but I was young and trying to break into copywriting, so I took any deal I could). We agreed on a pure performance deal, so I got nothing upfront, but we settled on a 5% performance fee.

Her wordpress store was really small, and I was aiming to get $300-800 out of it, but honestly at some level I would have been happy to just do it for practice & my portfolio. Long story short: I wrote the landing page & built it inside her wordpress site. She started running some Facebook ads to it, and I was shocked to see that it was actually converting. $120 on day 1, $200 on day 2, $150 on day 3, $360 on day 4, etc.

By the end of the month that landing page brought in $6,000 in revenue. I honestly thought I struck gold. $300 in royalties in the first month?? I was going to make bank from two days of work.

Well, predictably, she disappeared the moment I mentioned “first invoice.” 3 months go by. Nothing. No replies to emails, calls go unanswered. She’s still running ads (I can see all the sales coming in, because I still have access to her website). Then out of nowhere I get a panicked message. “My site is down! Are you doing this? Please stop!”

Now, I had NOTHING to do with her store going down. Probably just her cheap hosting. But after being ghosted for months while she made thousands off my work… I knew this could be my one and only shot at getting paid. So I decided to play along… But I had to be careful. I couldn’t just “admit” in writing that I’m the hacker and threaten her to pay up, what if she went to the police and showed them the messages?

No, I knew I had to make her THINK I was… but not admit to anything at the same time.

So I replied: “Sorry, but I’m not going to talk to you until you pay me what you owe me.” This turned out to be the perfect level of vague. I never said I hacked her site. I never threatened to keep it down. I just looked suspicious as hell. She immediately called me and asked me what I want.

I told her I still have access to her website & google analytics, I can see what she made off of the landing page, and that I want what we agreed on: 5% of sales from that landing page. It ended up being just shy of $1,500. She said she’ll take care of it. We got off the call, I sent her the final invoice, and she wired the money immediately.

She then messaged me with a payment confirmation from her bank and asked me to enable her website. IT WORKED!! I was shaking when I typed back this reply: “I had nothing to do with your website crashing, you should talk to your hosting provider.” I never heard from her again.

She didn’t even apologize or show concern.

You have to be a dangerous kind of brave to mess with the person who made your website.

