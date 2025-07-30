July 30, 2025 at 8:49 am

Lowe’s Shopper Said Her Attempt To Return An Item Didn’t Go Well. – ‘I can’t even get a store credit?’

by Matthew Gilligan

woman talking about lowe's

TikTok/@itsashleyholston

I swear, some of these big stores are set on making returns as difficult as possible.

And this is a perfect example of what I’m talking about!

A woman named Ashley documented her frustrating experience at a Lowe’s story in a viral TikTok video.

woman talking in her car

TikTok/@itsashleyholston

Ashley told viewers she’s converting a bus into a tiny home and that she accidentally bought something from a Lowe’s store that she later realized she didn’t need, so she tried to return it.

She said that she paid cash for the item and didn’t keep the receipt.

Ashley said, “Yeah, I don’t always keep my receipts because, well, it’s a tiny little piece of paper that I shouldn’t even be responsible for. Because, you know what, I’m okay with store credit because I’m always at Lowe’s.”

woman talking to a camera

TikTok/@itsashleyholston

Ashley tried to return the item for store credit, but was denied by a Lowe’s worker because she didn’t have her receipt.

She said, “So then anything I buy in cash and I lose the receipt, I can’t even get a store credit?”

I don’t think she was too happy about this…

woman talking about lowe's

TikTok/@itsashleyholston

Here’s the video.

@itsashleyholston

@Lowe’s Home Improvement y’all about to make me a @The Home Depot girl. #busconversion #customerservice #buslife #skoolie

♬ original sound – ashleyholston

And this is how viewers reacted.

This person offered a tip.

Screenshot 2025 06 26 at 2.07.11 PM Lowes Shopper Said Her Attempt To Return An Item Didnt Go Well. I can’t even get a store credit?

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 06 26 at 2.07.27 PM Lowes Shopper Said Her Attempt To Return An Item Didnt Go Well. I can’t even get a store credit?

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 06 26 at 2.07.42 PM Lowes Shopper Said Her Attempt To Return An Item Didnt Go Well. I can’t even get a store credit?

She was pretty frustrated by this experience…

