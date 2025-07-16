Man Arrives To Pick Up A Laptop For His Friend, But Because His Name Isn’t On The Delivery Label, He Can’t Pick Up The Package

Have you ever ordered something and sent a friend or family member to pick it up for you? Would you be upset if the store didn’t allow them to pick up the package for you?

In today’s story, one man tries to pick up a laptop that was delivered for his friend, but the company policy is working against him.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

“I’m doomed to be like Cassandra: predicting future disasters but never believed by others” I wanted to share a funny (for me) interaction with a customer from a few days ago. This guy comes in to pick up a package for his friend but I can’t find it. I find out that it’s still in the process of being delivered and that it’s a laptop. I tell him that it’s still on a truck somewhere and also warn him that because of what it is, we will not be able to give it to him. I tell him that this is a hard rule and we will not budge on. I suggest that he gets the person who the package is for to contact the shipper and try to get his name put on the shipping label. I give him a pieces of paper with this information.

The package finally arrives.

A couple days later he’s back and holding the piece of paper I had given him. The package is here but his name is not on the label so I refuse to give it to him. My boss can hear him getting mad and comes over to help. My boss tries explaining to him a few times that it doesn’t matter what he shows or who he calls. His name isn’t on the label so he doesn’t get the package.

They explained the situation to the guy’s friend.

He gets his friend on the phone and insists my boss speak to them. My boss does and tells them the same thing along with their options: come get the package themselves or we’ll send it back and they can make arrangements with the shipper. Friend chooses the second option so back on the truck it goes. I really don’t know what was going through this guy’s head when he came back. I warned him that this would happen and lo and behold! It did

