Man Travels A Lot For Work And Is Hardly Ever Home, So His Sister Asked Him If She Can Move In Rent Free

Imagine having a job where you get paid really well and get to travel a lot. It could be a dream come true for some people, like the man in this story.

Although he likes to travel, he does own a home where he likes to rest on occasion, but his sister seems to think that he’s not there enough for it to even matter.

She wants to move in.

Should he let her? Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITAH for not letting my sister and her family stay in my home even though I’m hardly ever there? I work at a FIFO (fly in fly out) construction site. I get paid very well and I enjoy my work. But the best part, besides the pay, is that I work 42 days in a row then I get 21 days off. Like I said I get paid well for what I do so I tend to do whatever the heck I want. I bought a truck ten years ago. It has 32,000 miles on it. I’m never home to drive it. I bought a house partly as an investment partly as a place to keep my stuff. I’m there maybe 30 days a year.

He really isn’t home very much.

I’ll give an example. I just got back from Colombia. I spent almost three weeks just traveling around checking out cool stuff. I’m at my house now basically to drop off souvenirs and to have a little sleep before I go to work on Thursday. When I’m done this shift I will be going to Japan for a couple of weeks. So over the course of 24 weeks I will use my house for maybe a week total. Just a couple of days between vacations and work. Long backstory but it’s relevant I promise.

His sister wants a huge favor.

My sister and her husband want to move their family into my house. So that they can save up to buy a house of their own. They don’t want to pay me rent or anything. They say that if they are there then I don’t need my gardener or my caretaker service. They will take care of my house. They aren’t homeless or anything. They are both employed people with careers. They just want to save up.

He thought about it, but then his sister said something that really bothered him.

I was considering it until they said that they would put my stuff in the garage so they could have their stuff to use. Like my couch and such. I like my couch. I like passing out on it. I like my stuff in my house my way. I like that the lawn is always mowed and that my fridge has a couple of days of my favorite food whenever I’m in the house.

He offered to help in another way.

I said no. I told her I would help them with a loan for a downpayment but that my house was not for rent. She is ticked off now saying that people like me are the reason there is a housing shortage. I’m not sure how. I don’t buy multiple houses. I’m not a landlord. I just have one house that I like to have as a home base. So am I the jerk?

Asking to live in someone’s house for free is a really big ask. I’m sure his sister is upset, but she can’t really be surprised that he said no.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This is what would happen.

His sister is asking for too much.

This person agrees that he made the right decision.

Don’t even loan them money if you want it back.

Her reaction to his decision is all he needs to know.

If they moved in, they would never move out.

