Man’s Nephew Wants Him To Teach Him How To Play The Guitar, But He Refused To Do It For Free And His Sister Flipped

Learning an instrument is hard, but so is teaching someone from scratch. So naturally, the teacher deserves to be compensated.

But what if it’s your nephew who wants you to teach them how to play an instrument? Would you do it for free?

This is why this man is confused as to what to do after his sister asked him to give his nephew guitar lessons for free.

He said no, but is now wondering if he could have handled the situation better.

AITA for saying no to my sister about giving my nephew free guitar lessons. I started playing guitar about 3 years ago and have recently inspired my nephew (8m) to start playing guitar. (I did not encourage him to do this, he decided by himself).

He wants lessons so he can get better and my sister (26 F) started complaining to me about how expensive they are and she does not have the money to pay for them as she is moving home. I then offer to teach him for a small price of £10 a month instead of 50+ for guitar lessons from a tutor. She said everyday that my nephew wants to play I have to get a bus to their house (40 minute drive).

My sister loses her marbles and starts screaming at me that I should be doing it for free and starts hurling insults at me like I am a terrible human and saying that I am not even good at guitar. Yesterday she came to me and said “is that offer for guitar lessons still available?” and I say no, and yet again, she flips. AITA?

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this.

Some could see spending time with a nephew as enough compensation.

But he’s not up for it, and yelling at him won’t help her case.

