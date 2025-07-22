Mom Takes Paychecks And Plays Favorites, So Teen Plans To Cut Ties For Good

One teen is just weeks away from turning 18—and they’re ready to walk away from a mom who controls their money, praises everyone but them, and makes home feel like a prison.

Aita for wanting to cut my mom out of my life? In a month I will be 18. And in a month I will be taking actions to remove myself from the family and hopefully never see them again. Me and my twin sister work with our mom. Our mom is our boss. Everyone that works with us always talk about how shes an amazing boss and how she rly cares for everyone. They praise her for giving everyone a shot and working with people instead of just firing them.

I too was once admire by that but now im not. Since working with my mom she has held high standards for me. Which is surprising since you expect more from your kids. But it gets to a point. Since April all she does is tell me and my twin how bad of a job we do. If we do something right but we mess up something else she highlights on the mess-ups. I can deep clean something at work that’s been on the cleaning list for awhile but I miss a couple things she talks about how petty I am for doing it and doesnt even acknowledge the other thing.

She makes my work life awful. And at home its worse. She comes home complains about work but if you talk about your day she looks at you like your wasting her time. Like I didn’t have to hear you complain about the same stuff. She goes out of her way to tell me and my twin how bad of a job we do around the house when my two little brothers dont even do anything and they dont work. But she doesnt ground them. She doesnt yell at them. She doesnt even threaten them. But me and my twin get all of it. Another thing she does is take my paycheck. When we first started working she swore she wouldn’t be one of those parents that take all of there kids money. But she is one.

It started with her asking every couple of months for money to get groceries. Then it became once of month for groceries. And then every other week for groceries and to pay some bill. To every week for one reason to the next. Now she doesnt even tell us. Last reason is I want to forget she exists is that shes been on a “food ban” since January. She doesn’t cook for us and if she does it’s the same three meals, spaghetti, hamburgers, or tacos. And when we voice that we dont want it she j makes a different version of it and then gets mad when we find other things to eat.

She started the ban bc my little brothers were taking food from my grandparents and not eating what she cooked. Last week she admitted that she knew that it was only hurting me and my sister because we have to spend our money to get food and to feed ourselves because our grandparents dont care about us like they do for our brothers. And she still does it its crazy. I used to chalk all of this up to her being a single mom and its just rough but my eyes are open now.

She stresses me out. I used to be happy but this last year has been rough One more month and I can change everything into my name and cut her out. Ive started taking steps on getting my own place and not relying on her. AITA?

