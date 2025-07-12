Mother Bribes Her Daughter To Get Her To Sit In The Car Booster Seat Without Complaining, But Her Husband Thinks Bribery Is A Bad Idea

What would you do if you had a child who threw a fit every time they had to get in their car seat or booster seat? Would you let them scream, discipline them, or bribe them in order to get them to behave?

In today’s story, one mom resorts to bribery, and her husband thinks that’s a really bad idea.

Let’s see how they got into this mess.

AITA for bribing my daughter to get in her car seat? My daughter 9f has been throwing fits every time we gen In the car lately because she doesn’t want to sit in her booster seat. She says it’s for babies and she shouldn’t have to sit in it because she’s not a baby. We believe she probably got teased by a friend at her school saying booster seats were for babies and that’s where this started, and it doesn’t help that her brother 12m has noticed how she feels about her booster seat and has started making fun of her for it when she is annoying him sometimes. I 41f am not currently working so I’m the one taking the kids to school and her tantrums have become very difficult to deal with and they make me dread going anywhere with her.

She has resorted to bribing her daughter.

So a few days ago I offered to buy her a toy she wanted if she would get in her seat and not throw a tantrum. She reluctantly agreed and this got her into her seat. The next day I offered her two cookies if she got into her seat and didn’t throw a tantrum this worked aswell. Then it became something I did every day to get her into her seat and now I do it every time we get in the car.

Her husband finally noticed the bribery.

Today my husband 42m was out saying goodbye to us for the day before we left and noticed me bribing our daughter and asked what i was doing. I told him about how I’ve been bribing her to get her in her booster seat and how it’s been working. And he was furious.

He is really not okay with this solution.

He asked me how long i planned on bribing her with cookies and toys and if I planned on doing so untill we had spent all our money on her tantrums. I told him it was the easiest way to get her into her seat. But he was still very upset. He’s been upset with me ever since.

Instead of bribing her, she could take something away from her daughter if she disobeys and gets upset about getting in the booster seat. Bribery really isn’t a long term solution.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Yup, this is true.

She has given her daughter the power.

Car safety is nonnegotiable.

Bribery is pretty lazy parenting.

Those kids need a time out.

