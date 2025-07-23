Office Lunch Thief Can’t Handle Spicy Food, So He Accuses Another Coworker Of Trying To Ruin His Health

Some people like spicy food and some don’t, but bringing spicy food to work for lunch doesn’t mean you’re doing anything malicious.

Caught the Office Food Thief Accidentally I am relatively new at my job, and it is not the most organized place. There is a full kitchen/breakroom with a full fridge/freezer and even an oven. There are no rules about the food in the fridge i.e. some is there to share and some is private. I just stick to what I’ve brought and keep it in a small lunch bag to keep it from being confused with a shareable.

Another thing – this is in Rural NC and I am originally from NY (I’ve been here a while but there’s still cultural differences that matter).

There’s a lunch thief.

So, apparently there has been a rash of food thefts, no one spoke about them (at least with me) and it seems that everyone was prepared to suffer in silence. So yesterday I brought my lunch in and it was leftover Chori-Pollo, and it was SPICY ( I enjoy it spicy and it was a bit much even for me). I have learned that in this area people like things much sweeter and much less spicy than I am used to. So when I entered the break room for my lunch a bunch of people were standing around and one of the guys, Brent, was getting his blood pressure taken by the HR lady. I was concerned and came over and he immediately started yelling at me and telling me I tried to poison him.

He knew it was her lunch but stole it anyway.

I was so confused, but after a whole back and forth I realized that Brent had stolen and attempted to eat my lunch and was claiming that I put an inedible amount of spices on it. I had to explain that I like spicy food, I didn’t expect him to take my lunch and now that I’m looking back at it I’m shocked he knew it was mine. Like it’s in a small floral lunch bag but I didn’t put my name on it. So that is how everyone now knows that Brent is 1. a food thief and 2. can’t handle his spice (This is especially amusing to people because Brent is an older man over 6ft and prides himself on being macho and I am a 5ft nothing woman and the least intimidating person ever)

He ratted himself out as the lunch thief!

Seriously, if he knew it was her lunch, why would he eat it?

