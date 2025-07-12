Rude Customer Tells Cashier She Forgot To Check His ID, But When She Asks For His ID He Realizes He Doesn’t Have It With Him

Being a cashier means having to deal with all sorts of annoying customers.

What would you do if a rude customer tried to tell you that you were doing your job wrong? Would you stand your ground or would you humor them and do what they thought you should do?

In today’s story, one cashier shares an exchange with a rude customer, and it really backfires on the customer!

Let’s see how it all plays out.

CC signature line says SEE ID, so I’m going to need to see your ID. Working the register as lead cashier one wonderfully busy day, I had the pleasure of interacting with a rather……lovely human being. This guy and his buddies were standing in line, not being too obnoxious, just a little loud. They ended up at my register, dumping their goodies on the counter while complaining about the wait. After thanking them for their patience, I tried to make small talk but the guy decided to change the tone.

He was pretty rude.

He started making rude comments to his friends about cashiers. I get it, not my favorite job but it pays the bills while I’m in school So after I’d rung through all his items he swiped his card through the machine. As I was hitting the fun sequences of buttons to end this excruciating encounter, he decides he’s not done being a jerk.

He decided to tell her how to do her job.

Dude: “You didn’t ask to see my ID for my credit card, it’s your job to make sure I’m not using a stolen credit card.” He elbows one of his buddies to witness this mockery. Me: “oh! Sorry! The system is running it as debit, did you put in your pin?” Dude: “It’s not a debit card, its a credit card. It’s really not that hard.” He holds up his card to show me. “Look, it even says SEE ID on the back of the card.” I don’t know about other retail stores, but we had already moved away from checking signatures on the back of cards against the signature line because by that time the transaction has already gone through. We don’t have a definite policy of asking for ID as long as the back of the card is signed.

She complied.

Me: “Alright cool, can I see your ID?” Dude: “Thank you, should have done that to begin with.” He opens his wallet and begins fishing through his wallet, looking for his ID. After a moment a blank look crosses his face, “I don’t have it.” Me: “That’s ok! I can take another form of payment.” Dude: “I don’t have another way to pay, you have to take the card.”

Not gonna happen!

Me: “I’m sorry sir, once I’ve asked for ID its store policy that you have to show it.” So I know we have a policy for this process when it comes to buying alcohol, I just went with the logic that the same is true for credit cards. I was pleasantly surprised he didn’t throw a fit at this point, but I had used his own logic against him.

A friend comes to his buddy’s rescue.

After the shuffle of shame into his group of friends, one of them moves forward, swipes his debit card and pays for the stuff. I thank them for coming in as they head out the door laughing, but this time it wasn’t at me.

That’s a funny story! I love how she used his own logic against him!

That rude customer got exactly what he deserved!

