Rude Man Refuses To Shake Hands With Someone Who Is Less Experienced Than Him, But Years Later That Rudeness Costs Him Multiple Jobs

People who think they’re better than other people and act rude to the people they deem less important can sometimes find their attitude really coming back to bite them.

You never know who is one day going to be in a position of power, and sometimes it can really pay to be nice to someone.

It can also really backfire when you’re rude to someone.

In today’s story, one person encounters a really arrogant man at a conference. Years later, it’s time for payback!

Let’s see how the story plays out.

He has no idea I’m the reason he didn’t get the job Back in 2009, I was at a conference where I was introduced to a well- known established man in the same field as me. Our mutual friend introduced me as someone with over 10 years experience. I had recently completed a masters degree and was the only woman and the only person under 40 on a panel discussion at the conference.

The man was pretty rude.

I extended my hand to shake his and he turned away and sneered that he had more experience than I had years alive. I’d never met him before and have no idea why he held such animosity against me. Fast forward 15 years.

Years later, he is the one in the position of power.

I have a job in a large agency that hires contractors to complete some of our objectives that we lack capacity to do internally. He’s been considered on several contracts, and I’ve told the story of his arrogance and how i won’t work with him. He didn’t get those contracts. He likely has no idea and maybe he wouldn’t care. Still feels good.

Being rude never gets you anywhere in life, but it can really backfire, like in this story.

He burned a bridge.

It’s just too bad he doesn’t know why he’s not getting the contracts.

