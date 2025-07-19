July 19, 2025 at 6:48 am

She Knew A Couple From The Gym She Goes To, Or At Least She Thought They Were A Couple Until She Saw Her At A Coffee Shop. – ‘I was like, girl, I’m gonna tell on you.’

Man, gyms are crazy. So crazy and dangerous. That’s why I don’t go to them.

Not because I’m lazy at all. Because I want to avoid unthinkable horrors like the ones spelled out in this video from TikTok user @kodapeters:

“Do not let your partner go to the gym consistently without you or without showing your face there.”

“I just went to the coffee shop, and I saw a girl who I see at the gym almost every day with what I thought was her boyfriend. I mean, this girl, for 40+ minutes every day, will sit on a bench next to this guy while he’s, you know, doing his little thing and chew his ear off. And maybe I haven’t seen them kiss, but might as well.”

“I just saw her with her actual boyfriend at the coffee shop, and I was like, girl, I’m gonna tell on you.”

Responses to this approach were mixed.

Like, VERY mixed.

But also, let’s not start treating our partners like suspects all the time, huh?

Apparently this is an industry.

Just join me in never going to the gym, avoid these messes altogether.

