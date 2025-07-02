She Made A Birthday Cake For Each Of Her Coworkers, But Stopped When No One Even Acknowledged Her Birthday

A lot of people seem grateful about things you’ve done for them.

After a while you realize it’s more entitlement than gratitude.

See why this chef has put an end to her birthday creations.

AITAH For no longer making my colleagues a birthday cake.

So I am a chef and have been working at a high-end restaurant for almost 2 years. Since I started, I made it a point to find out when a fellow colleague’s birthday was and make them a cake/sweet treat to celebrate and then share it with everyone else working.

But things have changed.

Since then I have made numerous treats at work for birthdays. I have also made them at home and brought them in the next day if I was off or we were closed, along with going out early in the morning on my days off and buying specific treats for one reason or another to drop off before service started. My birthday, however, was a month ago, and no one at work did a single thing. They knew it was my birthday over the weekend and knew we were closed because they all asked me about it the following work week. I was pretty hurt, but let it go and told myself that I wouldn’t be making any effort for anymore birthdays unless specifically told to by my boss. Now it’s someone’s birthday tomorrow, which I didn’t know about until a colleague emails me saying “It’s ……. Birthday tomorrow.” That’s it’s, thats the whole message. No hello, or how are you…just those four words and it rubbed me the wrong way.

So she’s taking a stand.

I worked a semi-solo shift today, everyone else was off and could have organized something. I was very busy as it’s prep day today which I do at the start of every week, prepping specific items for other sections to help them get a head start. After a couple of exchanges, I held firm and told them I was too busy tomorrow to do it. Also that I won’t be making a cake for anyone anymore for the remained of the year as no one put any effort into mine this year. They said “ok, fair”. Now I feel terrible, and second guessing whether to make something small at work even though we are incredibly busy tomorrow. AITAH?

Here is what people are talking about.

Good rule! That’s what we did as kids.

Yes. I don’t understand why she feels bad.

I have found life a lot easier and nicer once I gave up expectations.

It sounds like she has social anxiety, to be honest.

Exactly. They just wanted free cake for nothing.

Don’t give people the means to feel entitled.

This doesn’t sound like a very nice work environment.

