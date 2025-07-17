She Offered Someone Free Eggs From The Chickens She Raises, And They Got Offended Because They’re Vegan

I guess this is what happens when you try to be nice to someone…

AITA for offering eggs to a (vegan) stranger? “I (25f) own a few chickens. They’re more pets than livestock and I love them. They produce a lot more eggs than I can eat, so usually, I’ll gift them to friends and family and normally people are pretty happy about that. Last week, I spotted some interesting books on eBay. I texted the seller, she was nice, we agreed on a price and scheduled a date when I could pick them up, so far so good.

That same day, I realised I had some leftover eggs and wouldn’t see anyone I usually give them to for a couple more days, so I thought “hey, I got a great price for those books, she was nice, I’ll just bring some as a small present.” Boy, was I wrong. When I got there, everything went smoothly at first, she (middle aged woman) helped me load the books in my trunk, I gave her the money and then I reached over at my passenger seat and grabbed the eggs. I only got to “I’ve brought you a little something….” before she went absolutely nuclear on me.

She screamed about her whole family being vegan, how dare I bring those atrocities onto her property, if her kids saw them they would be a huge temptation for them and so on. She even accused me of using animals for my own satisfaction and wealth, which is obviously not true and got me pretty upset. I immediately backed up, took the eggs and got the hell out of there. She was still shouting at me when I backed out out the driveway. I kinda chuckled to myself about how crazy that was until I told a friend about it a couple days later. She said she kinda understood the woman’s perspective, that eggs count as “triggering food” and I should be more careful offering them to people who might have a specific diet. I honestly didn’t think anything of it at time, I’m a vegetarian myself and if someone offers me a sausage at a party, I simply politely decline. It’s not like I tried to force those eggs on her, I just thought it might be a nice thank you to someone. By that logic you can’t gift anything to anyone you don’t know that well because it might be triggering. But I’m trying to be a good person, aware of other peoples opinions and issues. AITA?”

