She Raised A Puppy From The Time Its Eyes Were Closed, But Now Their Unbreakable Bond Is Threatened By Her Jealous Husband

Dog is a man’s best friend, right?

Except in this story. Where dog is a woman’s best friend, and her husband is jealous… like, really jealous. To the point where he gives her an ultimatum.

Let’s chew on this one for a minute.

Aita for possibly letting my marriage be ruined over a dog?

I (20f) live in an apartment with my husband (21m) with our dog. We’ve been married for 2½ years and I got the dog 6 months into our marriage. When I got it, its eyes weren’t even open yet. I bottle fed it and I was the first thing it saw when its eyes finally did open.

That’s a lifelong bond, for sure. But something tells me there’s a wedge in this best friendship.

I’ve raised that dog for 2 years now and have grown extremely attached. Wherever I go it goes. When I sleep it sleeps. It follows me to the bathroom, lays in there when I’m taking a shower or just using the toilet, eats when I eat, literally everything. I’m so emotionally attached that it’s been made my emotional support animal.

OK, maybe this isn’t the healthiest relationship but still… some connections run deep.

Before we moved into our apartment, the dog went missing for 2 days. I was so emotionally detached that I didn’t leave the room at all except to go to work. He was found after 2 days. I’m pretty sure I have PCOS, so I look at my dog as if he was my actual child since I’ve raised him and have had him for so long. He listens to only me and he doesn’t like other people except my husband. But my husband doesn’t like him. He thinks I love the dog more than him.

OP does seem to love this dog. But that’s some classic male insecurity. Will he get over it?

I’ve told him that’s not true and try to show him this. He doesn’t listen. My husband has gotten where he goes to his family’s house and spends the night or a couple of days to a week there. And since I’m alone at the house, I feel better having my dog since he’s a bigger breed (shepsky).

Feeling safe with a big dog is comforting. Surely OP’s husband will understand…

He lets me know if someone’s outside and a lot of the neighbors are scared of him so they don’t bother me. This past Thursday, my husband told me he was going to his dad’s for the weekend. I didn’t think much about it and he left. The next day he texts me telling me he’s decided he’s leaving me because it’s either him or the dog and tells me to explain why I need the dog. I explain to him. That’s not good enough.

…or not. What would be good enough?

Back and forth until Sunday we argue over it, and he comes back to get some clothes and tells me he’s decided he’s not leaving anymore and will come back soon and just needs a break at his dad’s. I say ok.

Yeah but it doesn’t seem OK.

Today he gives me the ultimatum again and I’m standing firm. I’m absolutely destroyed right now but I don’t want to get rid of the dog because I won’t be the same if he leaves. I don’t know what to do.

What would you do if your partner said, me or the dog? I bet a lot of people would choose dog.

Let’s poll the comments section.

This person says, youth is wasted.

Someone else seconds the married-while-children comment.

Another person is like, forget the marriage and train the dog.

Someone else says this dog is a scapegoat.

This guy said, either doggone or I’m gone.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.