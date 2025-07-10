She Warned Her Sister A Crop Top Might Be A Bad Look For A Catholic Wedding, And It Sparked a Full-On Family Fight

One sister offered what she thought was helpful advice before a wedding bartending gig—just a quick comment on a questionable top.

But her attempt at professionalism turned into a shouting match and some serious sibling tension.

Read on for the story.

AITA for giving my sister advice on her outfit to serve a wedding? I am 24F and my sister is 21F. She has been bartending for several years, and so my mom’s boss approached her to bartend his son’s wedding this month. The wedding was yesterday. My mom was a guest at the wedding, and my sister was going to do her hair. My mom asked what time worked best for my sister, and she said that she was pretty much ready, she just had to change her pants, so any time worked for her. I looked at her top with a raised eyebrow. She asked “what?” in a snarky tone. I said, “I don’t know if I would wear that to a catholic wedding.”

And so it begins.

For context, this top she had on was super cute, but more for a gym setting than a catholic wedding. It was tight all over, and was cropped so when she stood up, even though she was wearing high waisted pants you could still see her stomach. Not a lot of it, but enough to be noticeable if she was stretching or bending, which you do a lot in bartending (reaching for bottles, scooping ice, etc.). It also had a very low scoop back, it scooped all the way to her bra clasp, and you could see her bra straps peeking out of it when she turned around.

Sounds…like a lot of things are showing.

She asked what was wrong with her top and I told her it was very cute, but I personally would not have worn that to serve a wedding. I have also had freelance catering experience in the past and I always tried to wear a button down or something professional looking. My sister said that they had just told her to “wear black” and that if they wanted her in something specific and “professional” they would have said so.

Er…

The issue devolved when I told her that it is just common sense when you are serving people or hired to do something that you show up looking as professional as possible, and that if I didn’t think her top was professional, I was willing to bet that many of the catholic guests at the wedding also would not. She blew up at me telling me I’m just jealous that she looks good in a tight top, which was super below the belt, and it devolved into a screaming match from there. I know I’m TA for letting her bait me into a fight but am I really TA for giving her professional advice on professional attire. Is this something that I’m being a complete prude about, or do I just have more old-fashioned standards of professionalism?

What started as a simple fashion tip quickly unraveled into accusations and hurt feelings.

While her delivery may not have been perfect, many agreed her advice came from a place of experience—not envy.

This person says she was completely right.

This person says her sister took it way out of proportion.

And this person agrees: Sister is way naive, and OP is NTA.

Serving drinks at a wedding shouldn’t require a dress code war.

That said, modesty vs. midriff sure stirred the pot.

